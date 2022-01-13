ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for FDM Group (LON:FDM)

By ETF Daily News Team

 3 days ago

Shares of FDM opened at GBX 1,199.58 ($16.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current...



Comments / 0



Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($33.26) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Shares of LON:BRK opened at GBX 2,580 ($35.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a...
STOCKS


Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,419 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ECM. Barclays boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.51) to GBX 1,100 ($14.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.78) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.28) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($12.08) to GBX 1,230 ($16.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($18.32) to GBX 1,450 ($19.68) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electrocomponents has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,339.25 ($18.18).
STOCKS


BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 644 ($8.74) target price on the stock. A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy...
MARKETS


Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Adient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adient from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.80.
STOCKS


Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($12.22) price objective on the stock. A number of other research firms have also commented on FRES. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight...
STOCKS


Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) PT Lowered to CHF 650

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GBERY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $650.00.
STOCKS


ABB (NYSE:ABB) PT Raised to CHF 32 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.55.
STOCKS


Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS


CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS


Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 383.92.
STOCKS


Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 396,497 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,119,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Altria Group worth $141,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS


Piper Sandler Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $40.00

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.
STOCKS


NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,706 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BOSTON, MA


Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Watsco, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the construction company will earn $11.40 per share for the year. Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from...
STOCKS


LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “
STOCKS


Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,799 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Other institutional investors have...
STOCKS


Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,359 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Northrop Grumman worth $132,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS


Barclays PLC Sells 103,703 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,703 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Ball worth $40,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS


The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS

