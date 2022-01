Russell Westbrook has been an easy target of the blame of late, especially by Skip Bayless, thanks to his single-digit scoring performances. He bounced back a bit on Saturday night, but that did not change the fate of the Los Angeles Lakers. They took another loss, this time an embarrassing 37 point blowout to the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers lost 96-133 on road Saturday night. The Lakers have now lost three in a row.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO