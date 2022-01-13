SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $100.05

AMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.86.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO