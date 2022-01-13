SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $100.05

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “
Comments / 0