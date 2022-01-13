ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $100.05

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 3 days ago

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $100.05 and last traded at $103.14, with a volume of 19250518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.99. The stock’s fifty day...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

etfdailynews.com

CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
etfdailynews.com

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Lowered to $211.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.86.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 396,497 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,119,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Altria Group worth $141,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.81

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 6196267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65. A number of analysts recently commented on AEG...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “
HARTFORD, CT
etfdailynews.com

Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options. In other JOANN news, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the company’s stock...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 1.74% to $47.91 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.08% to 4,662.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.56% to 35,911.81. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $2.17 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company achieved on January 10th.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.01

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 8693252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.61. A number of equities research...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $924.80

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 924.80 ($12.55) and last traded at GBX 932 ($12.65), with a volume of 215284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 929 ($12.61).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,298 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS

