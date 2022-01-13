ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungary reports 9,216 new COVID-19 cases, up from 7,883 on Wednesday

 3 days ago
BUDAPEST, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's daily tally of new COVID-19 infections jumped to 9,216 on Thursday from 7,883 reported on Wednesday, but the number of patients treated in hospital declined, the government said.

The government said the new Omicron variant "was spreading fast", fuelling new infections, but by taking up booster vaccines serious symptoms can be avoided.

In Hungary, a country of 10 million, 40,164 people have died of COVID-19. There are 2,647 coronavirus patients in hospital now, including 249 on ventilators.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

PUBLIC HEALTH
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron
PUBLIC HEALTH
PUBLIC HEALTH
PUBLIC HEALTH
WORLD
IMMIGRATION
PUBLIC HEALTH
PROTESTS
PUBLIC HEALTH
WORLD
