Public Health

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Connecticut Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dkSaJsV00 As the omicron variant spreads and new daily cases of COVID-19 hit new highs in the United States, the national vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 207,954,605 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 63.6% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Connecticut, 75.2% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though Connecticut is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of Jan. 11, Connecticut has received about 7,719,700 vaccinations and administered about 88.8% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 573,711 confirmed cases of the virus in Connecticut as of Jan. 11 -- or 16,058 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 18,293 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Jan. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Connecticut where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Vermont 78.0% 488,332 10,860
2 Rhode Island 77.5% 819,018 25,164
3 Maine 76.8% 1,028,280 11,460
4 Connecticut 75.2% 2,687,814 16,058
5 Massachusetts 75.2% 5,189,658 18,544
6 New York 72.3% 14,126,890 21,381
7 Maryland 71.1% 4,294,558 13,911
8 New Jersey 71.0% 6,328,962 20,696
9 Washington D.C. 70.3% 481,512 16,076
10 Washington 69.2% 5,215,698 12,356
11 Virginia 68.8% 5,856,964 14,643
12 New Hampshire 67.9% 921,239 15,819
13 Colorado 67.6% 3,847,562 17,372
14 Oregon 67.3% 2,822,249 10,969
15 New Mexico 66.9% 1,402,654 17,615
16 California 66.9% 26,463,738 15,036
17 Minnesota 66.4% 3,726,860 18,963
18 Delaware 65.3% 631,287 21,262
19 Pennsylvania 64.6% 8,268,163 17,687
20 Illinois 64.5% 8,222,470 18,699
21 Florida 64.4% 13,723,349 22,344
22 Hawaii 64.4% 914,728 9,804
23 Wisconsin 62.6% 3,641,640 20,402
24 Nebraska 60.6% 1,169,151 18,677
25 Utah 60.2% 1,903,712 21,576
26 Iowa 59.4% 1,876,275 19,264
27 Arizona 58.5% 4,197,942 20,602
28 Texas 58.1% 16,685,870 17,572
29 Nevada 58.0% 1,758,866 17,430
30 South Dakota 57.9% 510,898 21,469
31 North Carolina 57.9% 6,008,742 17,493
32 Kansas 57.6% 1,677,920 19,442
33 Michigan 57.3% 5,726,397 18,564
34 Alaska 56.3% 415,335 21,620
35 Ohio 55.8% 6,523,487 18,565
36 West Virginia 55.0% 994,062 19,824
37 Kentucky 54.7% 2,442,564 20,497
38 Montana 54.6% 580,351 19,096
39 South Carolina 54.3% 2,761,810 20,549
40 Oklahoma 54.2% 2,137,006 18,948
41 Missouri 53.5% 3,279,174 17,973
42 North Dakota 53.2% 404,618 24,016
43 Indiana 52.7% 3,526,696 19,866
44 Tennessee 52.2% 3,536,350 22,388
45 Georgia 51.9% 5,459,220 18,811
46 Arkansas 51.8% 1,560,728 20,340
47 Louisiana 50.6% 2,358,898 19,494
48 Mississippi 48.7% 1,453,396 19,640
49 Alabama 48.3% 2,358,758 20,150
50 Wyoming 48.1% 277,704 20,746
51 Idaho 47.4% 831,207 18,667

#Omicron#Americans
