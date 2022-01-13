1 Car Slams into Power Pole, 1 Person Critically Injured in 3-Vehicle Collision

A three-vehicle collision leaves two injured, one critical, in Winnetka, Los Angeles. Oscar Sol/KNN

Winnetka, Los Angeles: A three-vehicle traffic collision injured two people, one critical, and one of the vehicles slammed into a utility pole also toppling a traffic light.

Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Fie Department personnel responded to reports of a three-vehicle collision around 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, that occurred westbound on Saticoy Street at Mason Avenue in Winnetka, a neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley region.

The collision injured two people - one was transported by ambulance in critical condition, and the other was transported with minor injuries. The collision involved city property damage to utility and traffic light poles.

The intersection was blocked off at the time of the collision, and LAPD requested the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to the scene as well as Los Angeles Department of Transportation.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. No further details are available at this time.

