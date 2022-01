The question of a conflict of interest between the Mendocino County Sheriff’s office and the Board of Supervisors has been decided. According to a court order signed by Ann Moorman, the Presiding Judge of the Mendocino County Superior Court, on December 30, there is a conflict of interest with the County Counsel’s office advising the Sheriff on issues surrounding information and technology, but not the three remaining matters. That includes the question of his personal liability for incurring non-emergency costs that have not been approved by the Board. The Judge also denied Sheriff Matt Kendall’s request that the county hire the law office of Duncan James to represent him. And she characterized the Board’s decision in November to hire Southern California law firm Manning and Kass to provide Kendall with up to $50,000 in legal advice as defiant, interpreting it as “an effort to circumvent the court process.”

