ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

AT&T: The Bottom Is In But 3 Things You Should Know Before You Buy

By Envision Research
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AT&T bottomed near $22 earlier this year and has now rallied by about 20%. As we analyzed in an earlier article, now is a good time to buy into the telecom sector because the valuation is at a cyclical low but business prospects are at a cyclical high. The PE for...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#Fw Pe#Warnermedia
Seekingalpha.com

A Black SWAN Hedge: What You Should Consider Before Buying

SWAN is a balanced fund when you give weight to equity and bond exposures. Who does not like to sleep well at night? That good night's sleep has come at an extreme premium these days, especially for growth investors. The ETF we are going to discuss is designed to appeal to the crowd that values a relaxed investing attitude over anything else. After all, what good is money if you cannot enjoy it?
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Tilray: Bottom Is In

We recently cited the marijuana sector as a buy just last week. Tilray (TLRY) is the largest marijuana company in Canada. The stock has been absolutely decimated over the last year. The overall marijuana market is in our opinion largely saturated with players, but there are profits being made. Tilray has been revalued by the market all year. The company has operations worldwide, including having some non-marijuana operations in the United States. With the company's stock having been revalued all year long, we think the bottom was just put in after the company swung to a profit in the just reported earnings. While Canadian recreational market has a lot of challenges, the opportunity for expansion into new recreational markets, and the company's cost synergies that are emerging position this stock to be bought here.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

In Today's Value-Oriented Market, eBay Will Deliver Strong Gains

Shares of eBay have shed 20% of their value since hitting a near-term peak in November above $80. Choppy markets require creative thinking above all, and choosing stocks that many investors think have moved beyond their heyday. With the market adopting more of a value-conscious bent over the past few months, I think eBay (EBAY) has begun to shine even more as a candidate for outperformance in 2022.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy