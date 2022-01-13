ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

EXPLAINER: How will Australian visa ruling impact Djokovic?

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9q6r_0dkSY5bK00

As Novak Djokovic awaits a final decision on whether his visa will be revoked, all eyes have turned to Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke. He has to decide whether he will overturn the decision of a federal judge, who ruled Djokovic’s visa should be reinstated because he was unfairly treated by officials at the border. Hawke has discretion to revoke Djokovic’s visa but has taken longer than expected to reach a decision which has legal, political, sporting and diplomatic consequences.

____

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Whatever Hawke decides, it’s unlikely to be the last word. Djokovic’s lawyers are expected immediately to seek an injunction if the decision that goes against the top ranked Serb tennis player. That would send the matter back to the Federal Court and if the court can’t sit Friday, it won’t be heard until next week when the Australian Open already is underway.

Despite the cloud hanging over Djokovic’s ability to compete, Australian Open organizers included the top seed in the draw. He is slated to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, who is ranked world No. 78., in the opening round next week.

If Djokovic’s visa is revoked, Djokovic might have to return to a detention facility while legal proceedings play out.

If Djokovic is allowed to remain, he will attempt to win a 10th Australian Open singles title and a record 21st Grand Slam title. But if his visa is revoked and his legal challenge fails, he will deported and might not be able to reapply for an Australian visa for three years. Djokovic is 34 and a three-year hiatus might mean he won’t have another chance to win the Australian title.

WHAT MUST THE MINISTER CONSIDER?

The immigration minister has considerable discretion under Australia’s Migration Act to revoke visas. He can do so on public health grounds, character grounds and for a variety of other reasons.

While deliberating on the Djokovic case, Hawke is said to have separated his office from other parts of the government to avoid any impression of political interference.

Hawke’s office will consider the original decision to grant Djokovic a visa and an exemption on medical grounds from the rule that all travelers arriving in Australia must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

It will also likely consider whether Djokovic made misstatements on his incoming passenger card when he indicated he hadn’t traveled in 14 days prior to his arrival in Australia. It is now known he traveled to Spain.

Djokovic also attended public events and gave an interview to a French newspaper after his positive test. The Serbian and Spanish governments are reported to be investigating those issues.

WHAT DOES DJOKOVIC SAY?

Recent revelations of his travels and giving an interview after testing positive led to calls for Djokovic to be more forthcoming. British former World No. 1 Andy Murray welcomed Djokovic’s win in court but agreed he had questions to resolve.

"There are still a few questions that need to be answered about the isolation and ... I’m sure we’ll hear from him in the next few days,” Murray said.

Djokovic addressed those questions in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, where he blamed “human error” by his support team for failing to declare that he had traveled in the two-week period before entering Australia.

He said he went ahead with the interview “as I did not want to let the journalist down” but conceded he might have made an error of judgement.

WHAT DO PEOPLE SAY?

No definitive polls have been conducted to determine how Australians feel about Djokovic and his treatment by the government. But vox pops and self-selecting polls on some news websites suggest public support for Djokovic has ebbed and flowed since his visa was first canceled.

The initial decision to grant the unvaccinated tennis star a medical exemption to play at the Australian Open was polarizing. Australians have faced almost two years of strict border controls during the pandemic, which have limited their ability to travel overseas and prevented those overseas from returning.

The decision to allow a prominent vaccine skeptic an exemption to pass through the border was not warmly welcomed in a country in which 91.3% of the eligible population is vaccinated.

Former top ranked player Martina Navratilova put in succinctly.

“The bottom line is sometimes your personal beliefs have to be trumped by what’s good for the greater good,” Navratilova said Thursday. “Quite frankly, you have two choices: get vaccinated or don’t go play.”

Public sympathy turned a little in Djokovic’s favor when he was held for four days in an immigration detention hotel. And when the Federal Circuit Court found in his favor, there was concern mishandling of the visa cancellation painted Australia in a bad light.

More recent revelations of Djokovic’s behavior after he tested positive might again have turned public opinion against him.

WHAT DO POLITICIANS SAY?

When news broke last week that Djokovic had been detained at the border and his visa canceled, Prime Minister Scott Morrison was quick to embrace the decision.

Morrison’s government had been under pressure as the omicron variant swept across Australia, and he sensed a political win in a decision that made him look tough on immigration. He has had less to say since the court overturned the cancellation of Djokovic’s visa, allowing the legal process to play out.

But Anthony Albanese, leader of the opposition Labour Party, has been scathing in his criticism of the government.

“This has been diabolical for Australia’s reputation, just in terms of our competence here and it is extraordinary that as we are speaking we still don’t know what the decision will be,” Albanese said. “The decision should have been made before he was granted a visa. Either he was eligible or he wasn’t.”

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce was equally blunt.

“The vast majority of Australians ... didn’t like the idea that another individual, whether they’re a tennis player or ... the king of Spain or the Queen of England, can come up here and have a different set of rules to what everybody else has to deal with," he said.

Djokovic “is still a child of God like the rest of us, isn’t he? So he has to abide by the laws.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
The Independent

Has Novak Djokovic been deported as Emma Raducanu returns? 2022 Australian Open talking points

The Australian Open gets under way on Monday after what has been an extraordinary build-up.With Novak Djokovic’s participation still undecided following his latest visa cancellation, talk of tennis and the stories that may lie ahead at Melbourne Park was very much on hold.Here, we pick out five talking points for the tournament.The Djokovic question View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)Will he, won’t he? The wait goes on for Novak Djokovic with less than 72 hours...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Martina Navratilova
Person
Anthony Albanese
Person
Barnaby Joyce
The Independent

Piers Morgan celebrates as ‘cheat’ and ‘liar’ Novak Djokovic faces deportation after losing appeal

Piers Morgan has branded Novak Djokovic a “cheat” and a “liar” while celebrating his defeat over an appeal against cancelling his Australian visa.The Serbian now faces deportation from Australia with his hopes of defending his Australian Open title now in tatters.The 34-year-old was due to play his first-round match on Monday evening, but will now remain in detention ahead of deportation.And Morgan was quick to relish the decision by the Federal Court, with Chief Justice Allsop confirming the decision was reached “unanimously”.Morgan tweeted: “Covid rule cheat, immigration form liar and anti-vaxxer icon Novak Djokovic loses final appeal against deportation...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Government#Visas#Serb#The Federal Court
The Independent

Novak Djokovic detained by Australian border officials ahead of court hearing

Novak Djokovic has been detained by Australian border officials in line with the arrangement agreed in court as the world’s number one tennis player fights on to remain in the country.Djokovic has had his visa revoked twice by immigration officials ahead of the Australian Open because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, and saw immigration minister Alex Hawke again deny his application on Friday.The 34-year-old Serbian is accused of providing false information on his visa declaration, and claiming that he had not traveled in the 14 days before he arrived in Australia.Djokovic’s lawyers have appealed the decision and his...
TENNIS
TheConversationAU

Novak Djokovic has long divided opinion. Now, his legacy will be complicated even further

After a convoluted and shambolic visa approval process, followed by questions about his movements over the past month and the information provided to Australian border officials, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has cancelled Novak Djokovic’s visa. The decision is a major blow to Djokovic, who is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at 20 Grand Slam singles titles, the most ever by a male player. While his lawyers will attempt to challenge the latest visa cancellation, Djokovic is unlikely to chase history at his most successful Grand Slam tournament. The decision is also a blow to the Australian Open. With Federer...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Novak Djokovic fights Australia visa ruling as legal team launch appeal against deportation

Novak Djokovic’s legal team have criticised Australia’s immigration minister Alex Hawke after he cancelled the world No1’s visa three days before the start of the Australian Open, describing the decision as “patently irrational”, as they submitted an injunction to block the player’s deportation.Addressing an initial hearing as Djokovic appeals against the minister’s ruling, his lawyers suggested the decision was made because of concerns that the tennis star’s appearance at the Australian Open might stoke anti-vaccination feeling in the country, rather than solid legal grounds. Djokovic’s team also called for a quick hearing which they hope to be concluded on Sunday,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star to learn final Australian visa fate after court hearing

Novak Djokovic is set to learn his fate after a key court hearing was held on Sunday morning. The world number one’s visa was cancelled by the Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke on Friday for a second time. An appeal was immediately launched against the decision, calling it “patently irrational” and claiming Hawke’s decision was based purely on the government’s fear that Djokovic’s appearance at the Australian Open, which begins on Monday, might stir anti-vaccine sentiment in the country. If his expensively compiled legal team win the appeal, Djokovic will take on fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the first...
TENNIS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How Djokovic plans to fight deportation in court

Novak Djokovic won his first legal round against Australian authorities who want to deport him. But the world tennis No. 1 now faces a formidable challenge on Sunday in his second round as he takes on what some describe as the God-like powers of the immigration minister on questions of visas and public interest.Djokovic won his court appeal this week against a border official’s decision to cancel his visa. He won over procedural errors related to Australia’s confusing COVID-19 vaccination regulations.Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s intervention on Friday to cancel the visa a second time for what Djokovic’s lawyers describe...
TENNIS
The Independent

Report: Djokovic back in immigration detention in Australia

Novak Djokovic was reported to be back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to a higher court.A Federal Court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men’s No. 1-ranked tennis player and nine-time Australian Open champion was due to begin his title defense at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.Police closed down a lane behind the building where Djokovic’s lawyers are based and two vehicles exited the building mid-afternoon local time on Saturday. In television footage, Djokovic could...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Novak Djokovic waits to learn Australian Open fate as judges consider visa verdict

Novak Djokovic’s wait to learn his Australian Open fate went on as three judges retired to consider their verdict in his appeal against the cancellation of his visa at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia.Lawyers for the world number one and Immigration Minister Alex Hawke put their cases before the judicial triumvirate following Hawke’s decision on Friday to re-cancel Djokovic’s visa.As more than 80,000 people watched on YouTube Chief Justice James Allsop told the court he expected to be in a position to announce a decision by late afternoon or early evening, but the case could yet drag...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

434K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy