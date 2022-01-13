ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Why ‘book exchange’ posts spreading on Facebook and Instagram might not be all they seem

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2RE7_0dkSY14Q00

An evergreen post about starting a “book exchange” is circulating on Instagram and Facebook .

The post generally starts with some variation on a message that reads: “I’m looking for people to participate in a huge book exchange”. It goes on to tell people that they will be asked only to buy one book, but they might receive as many as 36 in return.

The post asks users to reply to the message with the word “in”. If they do, they will receive instructions for how to take part, which include asking people to re-post that same image, send a book to a specific address, and then do the same thing for other people.

It seems designed to lure in readers who want to share their love of writing and books with other people. But it is, sadly, a scam – although one you might not lose out from.

The promise of receiving 36 books in return is somewhat similar to the even more prevalent “secret sister” scam . That makes the same promises: you can sign up to a gift exchange, through which you will send out one present and receive 36 books in return.

Both seem like they are too good to be true, with the offer of “favourite books from strangers around the world” feeling like a dream prospect to avid readers. And it is, sadly, as fictional as it might feel: the maths simply do not add up.

It is just not possible for everyone to receive more books than they send, since they have to come from somewhere. Some people will do, but that is because the exchange is structured like a pyramid scheme: the only way not to be scammed is to recruit other people, who will then be stuck in the same bind.

As with the Secret Sister scam – and any other pyramid scheme – it very quickly becomes the case that there are not enough people in the world to fulfil all the books. In just a few rounds, millions of people are needed.

By definition, some people will lose out. And you are almost certainly not going to get what’s promised.

But while the book exchange has been labelled a scam, that is perhaps not quite fair. While the post is misleading and likely to end in disappointment, it is not as dangerous as other scams that circulate on the internet.

The biggest danger is that you will send off a book and receive none in return. This is very possible because it requires the post to be shared fairly widely: the nature of it means that you don’t receive your books from your own followers, but from the people who your followers sign up.

If that doesn’t happen, you will be left having sent your favourite book to somebody else and receiving nothing in return. And even if it does, you should be aware that people who might be further down your chain are, at some point, going to end up disappointed.

The other possible danger is that you might be asked to share your address, potentially with strangers. This should of course be evaluated in context: it comes with all the same risks as doing that at any other time, which is to say that it could be harmful in the wrong hands, but could be entirely safe.

As such, if you take part with the expectation of receiving a book in return, you will probably be disappointed. If you take part with the expectation of receiving 36 books in return, then you almost certainly will be disappointed.

But if you want to take part simply to support your local bookshop, or to share your favourite book in the hope that somebody will read it, then you might enjoy taking part.

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Turn Off Comments on a Facebook Post

Almost everyone loves people leaving comments on their Facebook posts. However, the comments section could get hijacked by trolls, with offensive comments, or by spammers, littering the section with unsolicited ads. In any such case, you'll want to regain control of your post. Let's find out how you can disable...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19.tv

No, Facebook is not banning posts containing the Lord’s Prayer

VERIFY viewer “RL” asked in an email, “Did [Facebook founder] Mark Zuckerberg say that posting the Lord's Prayer went against policy?”. RL’s question stems from chain Facebook posts asking others to share the Lord’s Prayer, which is a popular Christian prayer, to their timelines to protest an alleged Facebook ban. It’s one version of a series of similar chain posts that have spread over the years alleging that Facebook banned Christian content.
RELIGION
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I was crippled by negative thoughts – then I bought a silver bracelet

A couple of years ago, after a bad academic year, I’d thought things would get better over the summer. They didn’t. I kept walking out of shops without buying what I’d gone in for, because it felt wrong to be taking up space and expecting attention. I couldn’t buy train tickets, even at the machine, because other people deserved to go first and, as soon as there was someone behind me, I gave up mid-transaction. I wasn’t eating much – food was for other people – but at the same time I was travelling and appearing at literary events and festivals, confident on stage as I’d been confident in the classroom all year. It seemed to me that my low estimation of myself off stage was correct and so I didn’t think to seek help any more than I’d seek help for believing that rain is wet.
MENTAL HEALTH
Business Insider

How to share a post on Facebook on a computer or mobile device

You can share a post on Facebook by selecting the "Share" button on a computer or mobile device. Facebook gives you multiple ways to share posts, whether it's through your News Feed, a direct message, or other methods. You can customize the privacy of a post before sharing it. Visit...
INTERNET
My North.com

Red Hot Best 2021: Top 7 Facebook & Instagram Accounts

Looking for beautiful images, travel ideas or area updates? Follow these Red Hot Best-winning Facebook and Instagram accounts managed by Northern Michigan photographers, local businesses, visitor bureaus and more. A record-breaking 16,000 people voted in MyNorth’s 2021 Red Hot Best Awards, recognizing winners from across seven regions and 46 different...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The American Genius

Hate speech seemingly spewing on your Facebook? You’re not wrong

As Facebook moves further toward Zuckerberg’s Metaverse, concerns about the efficiency with which the company addresses hate speech still remain, with employees recently estimating that only around 2% of offending materials are removed by Facebook’s AI screening tools. According to Wall Street Journal, internal documents from Facebook show...
INTERNET
digitalinformationworld.com

Most Liked Posts on Instagram

Instagram is where the world’s biggest celebrities come together to make big announcements, share their greatest achievements as well as boost their branding. However, the most liked post on Instagram by far is quite different from the norm, and you can check out the list below to learn more.
INTERNET
Distractify

Um, Is the Instagram Huge Book Exchange Just a Giant Scam? Here's What We Know

Who remembers chain letters? They're one of my first memories of the digital age. Basically, someone would send out an email, a text, or write a Facebook status, and then recipients and/or readers would be asked to pass the message along to others. Usually, if you failed to do so, nothing happened. But in some cases, the message promised grave consequences (like you'd die in seven days).
INTERNET
The Independent

Voices: On an app that’s all about communication, why can’t I talk to anyone at Instagram?

This summer, provided there are no lockdown restrictions or (knock on wood) an outbreak of a new Covid variant, I will be getting married.The story leading up to our ceremony is a classic of the lockdown-era romance; watching Netflix films over Teleparty, Facetiming while making the same meals,  struggling through a Chloe Ting workout, socially distanced walks, falling in love over late-night Whatsapps.By the time things did return to normal-ish in the summer of 2021, I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. I proposed on Regents Canal on a warm, slightly rainy day. Reader...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
makeuseof.com

How to Hide Your Location on Instagram Posts

Instagram uses a variety of information gathered from your device to shape your experience. Even though tracking such data helps us to find unexplored places nearby that we might be interested in visiting, there are times when we don't want Instagram followers to know our location. Instagram lets you hide...
INTERNET
Effingham Radio

Mick Jagger Sheds Light On Instagram Tour Posts

Mick Jagger shed light on his classic Instagram posts featuring him out and about in the U.S. during the Rolling Stones' recent "No Filter" tour. The legendary frontman posted shots of himself throughout the recent leg at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, checking out the wildlife in Tennessee, drinking a beer at Charlotte's Thirsty Beaver Saloon, and chilling out on the beach in Miami.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

434K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy