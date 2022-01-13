ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox series X stock UK - live: Asda and Smyths All Access restocks are still available – how to get a console

By Steve Hogarty
 3 days ago

UPDATE: The Xbox series X is available at Asda and Smyths Toys via Xbox All Access. Read on for more information.

We’re well on our way into 2022 and the Xbox series X – launched over a year ago in November 2020 – is still difficult to buy in the UK whether you’re searching online or in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of Microsoft’s games console to slow to a crawl.

But if you’re trying to track down an Xbox series X today, don’t fret, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was a bumper month for restocks, with the likes of Smyths Toys , Very , Game , Argos , Asda and Amazon all restocking the Xbox in droves. Since then things have become quieter, but we’re expecting more Xbox stock to pop up soon.

That’s why we launched this liveblog to keep you up to date with the latest stock alerts as soon as they’re made public, and sometimes earlier than that. We’ll also bring you plenty of tips for making it to the checkout before everybody else. Stay with us for updates on Xbox series X availability as well as any other tips.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

