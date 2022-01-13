ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fannie Mae unveils free homeownership education course for first-time homebuyers

By Candyd Mendoza
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFannie Mae has launched a new homeownership education course in an effort to remove the cost barrier for lower-income borrowers to meet the education requirement for more affordable mortgages. The free online course, called HomeView, provides comprehensive, easy-to-understand content and resources designed to prepare first-time homebuyers for all stages...

