Fannie Mae unveils free homeownership education course for first-time homebuyers

In the wake of the tragic collapse of the Champlain South Tower in Surfside, Florida, Fannie Mae has announced that it will no longer back mortgages of people trying to buy condominium and/or co-op units in certain buildings with aging infrastructure and significant deferred maintenance. On October 13, 2021, Fannie Mae issued Temporary Requirements for Condo and Co-Op Projects, significantly impacting loans secured by units in condominium and co-ops. The temporary requirements address the structural and financial health of buildings, mandating an in-depth review of conditions regarding safety, soundness, structural integrity, or habitability to determine whether a property is eligible for a loan. While these new temporary requirements arise out of the concern for residential buildings with aging infrastructure and significant deferred maintenance, the new measures will inevitably have a chilling effect on condominium and co-op sales, as hundreds of properties will be deemed ineligible for loans.

SURFSIDE, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO