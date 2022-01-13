ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19 update: Repeating booster doses not viable – WHO

By Paul Dennis
pharmaceutical-technology.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global Covid death toll has passed the grim milestone of 5.5 million, with a figure of 5,510,327 according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, infections passed 315 million to a world wide figure of 315,390,402. World Health Organization experts have warned that repeating booster doses of the...

www.pharmaceutical-technology.com

The US Sun

Where was ‘flurona’ first detected?

AS if various strains of the coronavirus weren’t enough, the first case of the flurona has been reported in the world. The coronavirus pandemic has affected nearly every country in the world, causing over 293million deaths, according to Our World in Data. Where was 'flurona' first detected?. The first...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Infectious diseases: Vaccines the most mentioned term on Twitter Q4 2021

Vaccines lead as Pharmaceutical Technology lists the top five terms tweeted on infectious diseases in Q4 2021, based on data from GlobalData’s Pharmaceuticals Influencer Platform. The top trends are the most mentioned terms or concepts among Twitter discussions of more than 150 infectious diseases experts tracked by GlobalData’s Pharmaceuticals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Study finds COVID-19 Omicron variant neutralized by booster dose

Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): The new COVID-19 Omicron variant is more transmissible than the Delta variant. However, its biological characteristics are still relatively unknown. The study about this variant has been published in the 'Nature Journal'. In South Africa, the Omicron variant replaced the other viruses within a few...
SCIENCE
pharmaceutical-technology.com

The US agrees to buy additional doses of GSK-Vir’s Covid-19 antibody

The agreed doses of sotrovimab are anticipated to be supplied throughout the first quarter of this year. The US Government has entered an agreement to procure 600,000 additional doses of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology’s antibody sotrovimab for early Covid-19 treatment, according to an announcement. An investigational monoclonal antibody,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Covid-19 update: Pfizer could have Omicron vaccine ready by March

Global: The global Covid death toll has passed 5.4 million, with a figure of 5,495,383 according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, infections passed 300 million to a world wide figure of 310,483,235. Vaccines drugs and treatments. Pfizer Inc chief executive Albert Bourla has said a redesigned Covid-19 vaccine...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Covid-19 update: Global death toll passes 5.5 million

The global Covid death toll has passed the grim milestone of 5.5 million, with a figure of 5,504,291 according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, infections passed 313 million to a world wide figure of 313,497,756. More than half of people in Europe could contract the Omicron in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

COVID-19 live updates: Israel approves fourth vaccine dose

NEW YORK — As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.4 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 826,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering. About 62% of the population in the United...
WORLD
FOXBusiness

FDA cuts gap for Moderna COVID-19 booster dose as cases surge

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday shortened the interval between the primary series of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose to five months, as it looks to bolster protection against the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The agency expects the shorter interval, reduced by a month for people aged 18 and above, will provide better protection sooner against the variant, which is driving up infections and overwhelming hospitals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ksl.com

CDC recommends 5-month gap for Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended shortening the interval between Pfizer-BioNTech's second COVID-19 vaccine dose and the booster shot to five months from six. The move follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision on Monday to reduce the interval for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raleighnews.net

WHO experts criticize repeated booster strategy

The World Health Organization's vaccine advisory body has voiced concerns about using current Covid-19 vaccines as boosters. Using the original vaccines against Covid-19 as boosters against emerging variants is the wrong approach, said a WHO expert group, adding that the world needs new vaccines that protect against infection and transmission.
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Covid-19 update: Strain of Covid-19 combining Delta and Omicron discovered

Global: The global Covid death toll has passed 5.4 million, with a figure of 5,488,750 according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, infections passed 300 million to a world wide figure of 307,179,029. A strain of Covid-19 that combines Delta and Omicron was found in Cyprus, according to Leondios...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Macro view: Omicron outbreak forces lockdown in New South Wales

Some economists state that the Omicron outbreak has sparked a de facto lockdown in New South Wales, forcing businesses to shut down due to virus-induced staff absences amid few Covid-19 restrictions and no public health orders in place. Jim Stanford. Jim Stanford, economist and director of the Centre for Future...
BUSINESS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Novavax and Serum Institute seek EUA for Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa

On SAHPRA granting EUA for the vaccine, SII will produce and market it in the region under the brand name Covovax. Novavax and the Serum Institute of India (SII) have sought emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the South African Health Products Regulatory Agency (SAHPRA) for the former’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.
WORLD
Taylor Daily Press

WHO and European Agency warn: “Fighting the epidemic with boosters is not a viable strategy” | Instagram news VTM

Frequently administering booster vaccines to the population is not a viable strategy in combating the coronavirus. And experts from the World Health Organization warned the World Health Organization against this. Vaccines must also be developed to better prevent the spread of the virus. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is also of this view.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EurekAlert

COVID-19 – Omicron: resistant to most monoclonal antibodies but neutralized by a booster dose

The Omicron variant was detected for the first time in South Africa in November 2021 and has since spread to many countries. It is expected to become the dominant variant within a few weeks or months. Initial epidemiological studies show that the Omicron variant is more transmissible than the currently dominant virus (the Delta variant). It is capable of spreading to individuals who have received two vaccine doses and to previously infected individuals. Scientists from the Institut Pasteur and the Vaccine Research Institute, in collaboration with KU Leuven (Leuven, Belgium), Orléans Regional Hospital, Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou (AP-HP), Inserm and the CNRS, studied the sensitivity of the Omicron variant to monoclonal antibodies used in clinical practice to prevent severe forms of the disease in people at risk, as well as to antibodies in the blood of individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 or vaccinated. They compared this sensitivity with that of the Delta variant. The scientists demonstrated that Omicron is much less sensitive to neutralizing antibodies than Delta. The scientists then analyzed the blood of people who had received two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine. Five months after vaccination, the antibodies in the blood were no longer capable of neutralizing Omicron. This loss of efficacy was also observed in individuals who had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 within the past 12 months. Administering a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine or a single vaccine dose in previously infected individuals led to a significant increase in antibody levels that was sufficient to neutralize Omicron. Omicron is therefore much less sensitive to the anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies currently used in clinical practice or obtained after two vaccine doses.
SCIENCE
Daily Fort Worth

Covid-19 immunity of the booster dose to wane over time and fourth dose will probably be needed in the fall, Moderna’s CEO explains

It looks like we are still far away from the end of the Covid-19 pandemic as the number of new cases is reaching record high values in the last couple of days in almost every single state across United States. Although none of the currently available vaccines offer 100% protection of getting infected, vaccination still remains the best weapon the humanity has in battling the deadly virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

