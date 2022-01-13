ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Sayang House by Carlos Gris Studio

homeadore.com
 3 days ago

Sayang House is a modernist house located in Fenlands, United Kingdom, designed by Carlos Gris Studio. This new pavilion property was designed by Carlos Gris Studio for Gretta Funnell as she returns from 20 years living in Malaysia after Ray her husband sadly passed away. She purchased an isolated piece of...

homeadore.com

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

House With Clear Shapes and a Complex Entrance / Jonas von Ostrowski + Studio Nitsche

House With Clear Shapes and a Complex Entrance / Jonas von Ostrowski + Studio Nitsche. Text description provided by the architects. The House With Clear Shapes and a Complex Entrance is part of LOS ANGELES, an art space located in a rural part of central Germany. It’s the first newly built structure on the 3000 square meter plot of land, that is becoming an inhabitable sculpture garden, an all-over-art-work that will develop and grow out of itself. Los Angeles is a place for artists of all genres to stay, work and get in touch with each other and the public. Los Angeles hosts artists' residencies, exhibitions, workshops, and other cultural events.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Le Tranquil House / Studio WhiteScape

Text description provided by the architects. Context acts a catalyst in Architecture, it brings new dynamics to design to create more sensible spaces. It’s all about finding the calm in the chaos. Located on a narrow street in Pondicherry, this North facing site could be termed as a unique...
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

House in Dai / Opensite architecture studio

Manufacturers: Louis Poulsen, YKK AP, Okabe Zaimokuten, STROOG, Sanwa Company. Structural Engineering: Ryotaro Sakata Structural Engineers. Text description provided by the architects. This project is an atelier of a climbing pants designer and his family’s house. They lived in Tokyo, but they wanted to raise their daughter freely and...
VISUAL ART
homeadore.com

Living Bakkali by Masquespacio

Living Bakkali is an oriental restaurant situated in Valencia, Spain, designed in 2021 by Masquespacio. Living Bakkali, like the restaurant’s name, expresses is a place to live sensorial experiences both for the palate as well as for the tact and the vision. Inspired by the Middle East the design wishes to take you to the most profound part of the dessert, connecting you with a marvelous environment for many unknown and full of mystery.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gris#Kuala Lumpur#Photography#Modernist#Sap#Passivehaus
homeadore.com

The Rose House by Brcar Morony Architecture

The Rose House is a lovely brick house located in Neutral Bay, Australia, designed in 2019 by Brcar Morony Architecture. The Rose House consists of alterations to a two-story house. A solid masonry façade responds to and protects the house from the site’s street frontage, a charmless and inhospitable cul-de-sac consisting of the 1970s apartment building car parking podiums and the Bradfield Highway beyond. The cul-de-sac and nearby highway, a source of constant noise, needed to be addressed in the reconfiguration. A heavy masonry front façade with various sized apertures acting much like the battlements of a medieval castle was designed to protect the house from this environment and offer respite and tranquillity within. While a strong barrier was required, recycled bricks, some from the existing house, were used to provide warmth and texture to this façade.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homeadore.com

Natural Modern Home by Henkin Shavit Design Studio

Natural Modern Home is a lovely apartment located in Tel Aviv, Israel, designed in 2021 by Henkin Shavit Design Studio. In the heart of Tel Aviv, a city that never sleeps, there is an asylum of tranquil nature, creating a bubble of utopia, an opportunity to slow down and relax.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homeadore.com

15 House by AM-arqstudio

15 House is a concrete residence located in Braga, Portugal, designed in 2021 by AM-arqstudio. “Every project starts with a client, a place, and a program. This one began with a couple, a conversation, and a model made with the objects that were on the table. At that moment, there was the recognition that the shape that the customers had in mind, even if they didn’t know it, had been reached.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

The Courtyard House / Manoj Patel Design Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Site context of 2200 sqft plot area resides in the dense core of Vadodara city’s hustle and bustle near the main airport area. The site faces a street on the south side. All other sides are surrounded by neighboring houses on the east and west side. The brief received was to find calmness in the chaos of daily life. The dwelling is designed for a family of a couple with three kids in which spaces are designed to cater to the daily needs that represent them to the new generation.
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
homeadore.com

Butterfly by UID Architects

Butterfly is a modern Japanese-style residence located in Japan, designed in 2019 by UID Architects. We have always thought about the relationships between architecture and the garden, searching for ways to enhance and extend these domains. We have also been focused on incorporating the free, undefined spatial quality of Japanese architecture into our designs by reinterpreting the idea of the eaves, canopy, and engawa (Japanese-style loggia). In this house, we are giving new thought to roofs and the spaces they create inside a natural environment.
HOME & GARDEN
homeadore.com

Solfat-House by IN-NOVA Studio

Solfat-House is a modern apartment located in Pozzuoli, Italy, redesigned in 2021 by IN-NOVA Studio. The project takes its name from the particular place where it was born: the Solfatara of Pozzuoli, the only active volcano of the Phlegraean Fields, a unique place almost magical. Immersed in lush vegetation and...
INTERIOR DESIGN
homeadore.com

Devon Passivhaus by McLean Quinlan Architects

Devon Passivhaus is a lovely brick house located in Devon, United Kingdom, designed in 2019 by McLean Quinlan Architects. Planning for this project was won under Paragraph 79, the Country House Clause, with a design taking inspiration from the surroundings. The overall design is simple and clean. An elegant brick...
INTERIOR DESIGN
homeadore.com

Villa MSV by Johan Sundberg Architectural Design

Villa MSV is a single-story house located Lund, Sweden, designed in 2019 by Johan Sundberg Architectural Design. MSV lies at the heart of a stately pine forest, beside the white beaches of Ljunghusen. Though it is designed as a home for a couple, the house provides space for friends, children, and grandchildren.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TravelDailyNews.com

Bea Pernia designs Roc Luxe Hotel in Tulum, Mexico

Bea Pernia of Bea Interiors Design designed the recently opened Roc Luxe Hotel in Tulum, Quintana Roo on the Caribbean coastline of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. The Miami-based interior designer was inspired by Tulum’s natural habitat. A 12 ft. tall organic egg-shaped dome with trees and palms passing through the holes welcomes guests as they enter the lobby area. Bea worked with local artisans to design and manufacture most of the hotel’s wicker and teak wood furniture. Bea’s other hospitality projects include Hiyakawa restaurant and Crudos Art House in Miami.
HOME & GARDEN
homeadore.com

Diagonal & Red by Dalit Lilienthal

Diagonal & Red is a modern homelocated in Tel Aviv, Israel, designed in 2022 by Dalit Lilienthal. Oak, clear glass and tinted red glass elements divide and define this 70 SQM apartment, designed for a seventy-year young client. The transparency and light reflections seen through the red glass during different hours of the day and night create beautiful shapes and colors.
ENTERTAINMENT
homeadore.com

Casaneiro by UID Architects

Casaneiro is a lovely colorful single-family house located in Nara, Japan, designed in 2016 by UID Architects. To construct architecture is to create an environment. This project is a house built within a quiet residential area of Nara prefecture. The site is on a gentle hill that was developed for...
VISUAL ART
homeadore.com

Straight-Curve Apartment by Filippo Bombace

Straight-Curve Apartment is a contemporary home located in Rome, Italy, designed in 2021 by Filippo Bombace. In one of those fine buildings that often characterize the Roman building scene of the ’70s, the renovation project of the house for a couple with children develops, inevitably conditioned by the design of the balconies that clearly characterize the external appearance of the building.
INTERIOR DESIGN
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy