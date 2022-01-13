Sayang House by Carlos Gris Studio

The Rose House is a lovely brick house located in Neutral Bay, Australia, designed in 2019 by Brcar Morony Architecture. The Rose House consists of alterations to a two-story house. A solid masonry façade responds to and protects the house from the site’s street frontage, a charmless and inhospitable cul-de-sac consisting of the 1970s apartment building car parking podiums and the Bradfield Highway beyond. The cul-de-sac and nearby highway, a source of constant noise, needed to be addressed in the reconfiguration. A heavy masonry front façade with various sized apertures acting much like the battlements of a medieval castle was designed to protect the house from this environment and offer respite and tranquillity within. While a strong barrier was required, recycled bricks, some from the existing house, were used to provide warmth and texture to this façade.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO