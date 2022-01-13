ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoreLogic appoints interim president and CEO

By Candyd Mendoza
mpamag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoreLogic has announced the appointment of Patrick Dodd as interim president and chief executive officer. He will replace Frank Martell, who will take on the position of non-executive chairman of the CoreLogic board. In a statement, Martell said that, with the company operating at record levels and a talented...

www.mpamag.com

