As the clock ticked toward midnight and 2021 was in our rearview mirror, the team at Farmer Veteran Coalition took a moment to reflect on its proudest moments of last year. One of those moments was the farm equipment FVC awarded to 138 farmer veterans through the Fellowship Fund small grant program. The 2021 class of awardees' stories and impact the program had on this very diverse collection of members is inspiring. Executive Director Jeanette Lombardo said, “As FVC starts this next round of funding, the stories of 2021 are a wonderful reminder of the importance of our mission. These stories drive our efforts everyday as we seek new funding and create programs to help our Farmer Veterans throughout the country.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO