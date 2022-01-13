Wordle answer 208: What is the five letter word for January 13th?

(Wordle)

It’s the viral word game that people can’t get enough of.

That’s right: Wordle, created by Brooklyn-based Josh Wardle has taken the world by storm at the start of 2022 with Twitter feeds often filled with black, yellow and green squares as people share their scores for the day.

The premise of the game is that players have six chances to guess a five-letter word. The different coloured squares indicate how well they have done with their guesses:

Black square - letter is not in the word

Yellow square - correct letter but in the wrong location

Green square - correct letter, correct location

After some controversy on Wednesday surrounding the spelling of the answer, it’s safe to say that Thursday’s answer is unlikely to create any controversy.

Spoiler: The answer is just below.

The Wordle answer 208 for Thursday 13 January 2022 is: “ABBEY”, the building or buildings occupied by a community of monks or nuns.

(Wordle/Screengrab)

For those who didn’t guess today’s Wordle correctly, there’s always tomorrow. Of course, you could always load up an Incognito tab to have another go.