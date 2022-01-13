ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-13 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-14 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-15 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Gulf and southeastern Bay Counties through 845 PM EST/745 PM CST/ At 758 PM EST/658 PM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles south of Panama City to 33 miles southwest of Port St. Joe. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Callaway, Port St. Joe, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, St Andrews State Park, Allanton, Cedar Grove, Dirego Park, Beacon Beach, College Station, Bayou George, Camp Flowers, Overstreet, Milltown and Davis Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 07:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lee The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Lee County in southwestern Florida * Until 800 AM EST. * At 731 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Iona, or 11 miles south of Cape Coral, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Iona and Harlem Heights around 745 AM EST. Cypress Lake, San Carlos Park and Three Oaks around 750 AM EST. Villas, Pine Manor and McGregor around 755 AM EST. Fort Myers and Lochmoor Waterway Estates around 800 AM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Whiskey Creek, Punta Rassa, Page Park, Fort Myers Villas and Page Field Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
LEE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Monroe Lower Keys, Monroe Middle Keys, Monroe Upper Keys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 06:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should be alert for sudden gusts of wind, especially on bridges, which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Use extra caution. Residents should secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys; Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with frequent gusts in excess of 35 mph, shifting to west during the afternoon. * WHERE...Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 to 39 mph, or frequent gusts in excess of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Wind gusts along the Overseas Highway will be highest on bridges and overpasses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An intense cold front will move through the Florida Keys this afternoon, with strong south to southwest winds ahead of the front shifting to the west as the front passes.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Charlotte, Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 07:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Charlotte; Sarasota The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Charlotte County in southwestern Florida Southeastern Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 800 AM EST. * At 741 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over North Port, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Charlotte and southeastern Sarasota Counties, including the following locations... Warm Mineral Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Lifeguard#Beaches#Coastal Bay#Coastal Franklin#Coastal Gulf High Rip
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-15 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Liberty A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gulf, southwestern Liberty and northwestern Franklin Counties through 930 PM EST/830 PM CST/ At 850 PM EST/750 PM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Port St. Joe, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Port St. Joe, Apalachicola, Mexico Beach, Wewahitchka, Honeyville, Chipola Cutoff, Eleven Mile, Odena, Cape San Blas, Indian Pass, Overstreet, Milltown, Bay City, Willis Landing, Apalachicola Airport, Simmons Bayou, Dalkeith, Saint Joe Beach, Nine Mile and Highland View. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe Lower Keys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 06:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 12:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lower Keys in Monroe County through 1215 PM EST At 1108 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles northwest of Saddlebunch Keys to 5 miles west of Key West to 15 miles south of Boca Grande Key. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Key West, Bahia Honda Channel Bridge, Big Coppitt Key, Boca Chica Channel Bridge, Niles Channel Bridge, Spanish Harbor Channel Bridge, Boca Chica, Marquesas Keys, Saddlebunch Keys and Sunset Key. This includes US 1 between mile markers 0 and 38. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 11:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-17 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 15:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Upper Keys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Upper Keys * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding expected. * WHERE...Upper Florida Keys, primarily in the Bayside communities of Key Largo. * WHEN...From this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong west winds behind a cold front will pile water into the eastern parts of Florida Bay this afternoon into tonight. Minor flooding is likely to occur in the low lying Bayside communities of Key Largo.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Glades; Hendry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Hendry and Glades Counties through 1030 AM EST At 928 AM EST, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Muse to near Southwest Florida Airport. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Labelle, Moore Haven, Lakeport, Buckhead Ridge, Montura, Palmdale, Felda, Port La Belle, Brighton Seminole Reservation, Devils Garden, Ortona, Muse, Indian Prairie Canal Mouth, Lake Hicpochee and Keri. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GLADES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-15 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf; Inland Gulf A cluster of gusty showers will impact portions of northwestern Gulf and southeastern Bay Counties through 800 PM EST/700 PM CST/ At 714 PM EST/614 PM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of gusty showers near Port St. Joe, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base, Overstreet, Honeyville, Highland View, St Joseph State Park, Wetappo, Beacon Hill and Saint Joe Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for DeSoto, Manatee, Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 07:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: DeSoto; Manatee; Sarasota The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Manatee County in west central Florida West central DeSoto County in south central Florida East central Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 815 AM EST. * At 755 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of North Port, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Manatee, west central DeSoto and east central Sarasota Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bath, Fleming, Montgomery, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 12:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Bath; Fleming; Montgomery; Rowan WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will transition back to heavy wet snow by mid afternoon and continue into this evening. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Fleming, Montgomery, Bath and Rowan Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow could come down at rates of at least one inch per hour at times this afternoon, resulting in visibility of a quarter of a mile or less. In addition, the snow is expected to be heavy and wet, with downed tree limbs possibly causing power outages.
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 15:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves over 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Bay and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 7 AM EST /6 AM CST until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening. For the High Surf Advisory, from 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 15:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves over 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Bay and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 7 AM EST /6 AM CST until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening. For the High Surf Advisory, from 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 14:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 7 AM EST this morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Some minor flooding possible over vulnerable locations close to the shore. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Portage, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Portage; Stark WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Portage and Stark counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will occur between 9 PM Sunday evening and 6 AM Monday morning. Snowfall rates up to 1-2 inches per hour will be possible. Snow will be wet and heavy.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected, with up to 10 inches possible. Ice accumulations of around one to two tenths of an inch are expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph which may create blizzard conditions at times, especially over the higher terrain. * WHERE...Central Virginia Blue Ridge and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, and Augusta, Page and Rockingham Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may fall at 1 to 3 inches per hour late this afternoon into the night, resulting in nearly impassable roads. Visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 10:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-16 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 12:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy