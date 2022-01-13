Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-15 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Liberty A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gulf, southwestern Liberty and northwestern Franklin Counties through 930 PM EST/830 PM CST/ At 850 PM EST/750 PM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Port St. Joe, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Port St. Joe, Apalachicola, Mexico Beach, Wewahitchka, Honeyville, Chipola Cutoff, Eleven Mile, Odena, Cape San Blas, Indian Pass, Overstreet, Milltown, Bay City, Willis Landing, Apalachicola Airport, Simmons Bayou, Dalkeith, Saint Joe Beach, Nine Mile and Highland View. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
