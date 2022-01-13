ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conesus, NY

Ember Woodfire Grill owner opens waterfront restaurant on Conesus Lake

By Tracy Schuhmacher, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

Paul Develder owned four successful food and drink establishments — the popular Ember Wood Fire Grill in Livonia, two Pi Craft Pizza locations as well as Bar-Eat-O in Geneseo.

But until last year, he steered clear from a waterfront restaurant because customers often think of them as seasonal destinations.

Then a building with a panoramic view of Conesus Lake became available just two miles away from Ember. He couldn't pass it up.

"I thought it was a gorgeous property and a gorgeous view," he said. "I saw potential for a different style restaurant here.”

He gutted the building at 5870 Big Tree Road, Lakeville — previously home to North Shore Grill and Hook & Spoon — reorienting the layout and adding elements to cut down on the noise level. Galene, named for a minor Greek goddess that personified calm seas, opened its outdoor patio in August and September, and then its dining room in October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z68Xc_0dkSUHgH00

He created a restaurant that's completely different from Ember, but has a similar philosophy: to serve casual, affordable fare that attracts the locals but also elevate dishes to entice people to make the 30-minute drive from Rochester. In both cases the objective is the same: "It has to be great, it has to be from scratch and it has to be relevant," Develder said.

To help him transition to a fifth restaurant, he hired Sean Wolf as corporate chef; Wolf previously was executive chef at Char Steak & Lounge, Farmer’s Creekside Tavern & Inn and The Lake House on Canandaigua.

Whereas Ember focuses on shared plates, Galene has a traditional dining approach.

As the name would suggest, it features several seafood preparations, including peel-and-eat shrimp, a fried red shrimp risotto and house-battered coconut shrimp. Wolf is especially excited about offering huge Sea of Cortez wild-caught blue shrimp, which taste like lobster or crab, and Oishii shrimp, raised with sustainable farming methods in Thailand. The restaurant also offers a variety of tinned Spanish seafoods, served with bread and other accoutrements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ku1kx_0dkSUHgH00

Wolf also is excited about working with two pieces of uncommon kitchen equipment. A Spanish-style plancha sears shrimp, steaks, a pork ribeye and lamb t-bones at 800-degree heat. And a Robata grill, a high-heat charcoal grill commonly used in Japan, adds a charred flavor to marinated chicken, roast beef for a pit beef sandwich and various vegetables.

Come summer, the restaurant will have a casual outdoor patio that seats more than 100 people. A large dock can accommodate 20 to 30 boats.

Rather than table service, the patio has a bar and a food window that operates like a food truck. It serves a several items from the menu including coconut shrimp, the pit beef sandwich and peel-and-eat shrimp. Visitors can take their orders to a table, to a docked boat or to go.

But Develder hopes visitors will not wait for the summer to visit. "It’s just as pretty in the winter as it is in the summer," he said.

Galene is open 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday: Sunday's menu is a limited menu. It plans to open for brunch/lunch on Saturdays and Sundays beginning Feb. 19.

Tracy Schuhmacher is food and drink reporter and a storytelling coach for the USA Today Network's Storytellers Project. Email her at TracyS@Gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram as @RahChaChow and sign up for her weekly newsletter . Thanks to our subscribers for supporting local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Ember Woodfire Grill owner opens waterfront restaurant on Conesus Lake

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Djokovic deported from Australia after losing appeal over canceled visa

Melbourne, Australia — Novak Djokovic left Australia on Sunday evening after losing his final bid to avoid deportation and play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. A court earlier unanimously dismissed the No. 1-ranked tennis player's challenge to cancel his visa. Djokovic, a 34-year-old from Serbia,...
TENNIS
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Massive volcano eruption recorded from space, triggers west coast tsunami warning

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued tsunami warnings along the west coast following an underwater volcanic eruption Friday night. The eruption near the island Kingdom of Tonga in the South Pacific set off a tsunami that will affect the entire west coast. The Tonga Meteorological Services issued a tsunami warning for the archipelago, and data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center detected waves just under three feet high.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geneseo, NY
City
Livonia, NY
Rochester, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Rochester, NY
City
Conesus, NY
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
City
Lakeville, NY
City
Canandaigua, NY
Rochester, NY
Restaurants
NBC News

Prince Harry in legal fight to pay for U.K. police protection

LONDON — Prince Harry is challenging a decision by the British government which does not allow him to pay for his police protection when he returns to the U.K. The royal wants to bring his two children, Archie and Lilibet, to the U.K. so they can “know his home country,” but it is too risky without proper police protection, his legal representative said in a statement emailed to NBC News on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodfire Grill#Conesus Lake#Ember#Food Drink#Pi Craft Pizza#Hook Spoon#Greek#Char Steak Lounge#Fried Red Shrimp Risotto#House#Oishii
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

1K+
Followers
574
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy