Ember Woodfire Grill owner opens waterfront restaurant on Conesus Lake

Paul Develder owned four successful food and drink establishments — the popular Ember Wood Fire Grill in Livonia, two Pi Craft Pizza locations as well as Bar-Eat-O in Geneseo.

But until last year, he steered clear from a waterfront restaurant because customers often think of them as seasonal destinations.

Then a building with a panoramic view of Conesus Lake became available just two miles away from Ember. He couldn't pass it up.

"I thought it was a gorgeous property and a gorgeous view," he said. "I saw potential for a different style restaurant here.”

He gutted the building at 5870 Big Tree Road, Lakeville — previously home to North Shore Grill and Hook & Spoon — reorienting the layout and adding elements to cut down on the noise level. Galene, named for a minor Greek goddess that personified calm seas, opened its outdoor patio in August and September, and then its dining room in October.

He created a restaurant that's completely different from Ember, but has a similar philosophy: to serve casual, affordable fare that attracts the locals but also elevate dishes to entice people to make the 30-minute drive from Rochester. In both cases the objective is the same: "It has to be great, it has to be from scratch and it has to be relevant," Develder said.

To help him transition to a fifth restaurant, he hired Sean Wolf as corporate chef; Wolf previously was executive chef at Char Steak & Lounge, Farmer’s Creekside Tavern & Inn and The Lake House on Canandaigua.

Whereas Ember focuses on shared plates, Galene has a traditional dining approach.

As the name would suggest, it features several seafood preparations, including peel-and-eat shrimp, a fried red shrimp risotto and house-battered coconut shrimp. Wolf is especially excited about offering huge Sea of Cortez wild-caught blue shrimp, which taste like lobster or crab, and Oishii shrimp, raised with sustainable farming methods in Thailand. The restaurant also offers a variety of tinned Spanish seafoods, served with bread and other accoutrements.

Wolf also is excited about working with two pieces of uncommon kitchen equipment. A Spanish-style plancha sears shrimp, steaks, a pork ribeye and lamb t-bones at 800-degree heat. And a Robata grill, a high-heat charcoal grill commonly used in Japan, adds a charred flavor to marinated chicken, roast beef for a pit beef sandwich and various vegetables.

Come summer, the restaurant will have a casual outdoor patio that seats more than 100 people. A large dock can accommodate 20 to 30 boats.

Rather than table service, the patio has a bar and a food window that operates like a food truck. It serves a several items from the menu including coconut shrimp, the pit beef sandwich and peel-and-eat shrimp. Visitors can take their orders to a table, to a docked boat or to go.

But Develder hopes visitors will not wait for the summer to visit. "It’s just as pretty in the winter as it is in the summer," he said.

Galene is open 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday: Sunday's menu is a limited menu. It plans to open for brunch/lunch on Saturdays and Sundays beginning Feb. 19.

