Rochester, NY

Hiking trails in Rochester NY: Durand-Eastman Park features several trails to explore

By Julie Sherwood, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago
(About this feature: This column features the trail treks of Rosie the redbone hound and her companion, reporter Julie Sherwood.)

When we visited Durand-Eastman Park and the trail along the shoreline of Lake Ontario we were in good company, with other dogs and people taking in a day of sunshine and snow at the lake.

Durand-Eastman Park is located west of Irondequoit Bay and Route 590 and east of the Genesee River. We entered the park from Lakeshore Boulevard off Culver Road. You can also enter at St. Paul Boulevard and Kings Highway.

According to the city of Rochester website, you can use the Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority's Google Trip Planner to get a bus to the park.

Along the lake path, there are plenty of places to veer from the paved trail to the sandy waterfront. Of course, Rosie insisted we give this a try. When back on the trail, we covered about 3 miles out and back that took us over a curved bridge surrounded by wetlands.

The park, which spans 5,000 feet of Lake Ontario waterfront, covers 965 acres in all. A portion of this land was originally the estate of physician and philanthropist Dr. Henry Durand, who gave the land as a gift to the city of Rochester. Eastman Kodak Co. founder George Eastman acquired adjacent lands that increased the park to its current size.

Color-coded hiking trails include: the Durand Lake Trail, a 1.2-mile walk with a wilderness feel along sections of log paths; the half-mile Trott Lake Trail over small rolling hills; and the Eastman Lake Trail, a 1.5-mile walk along the lake.

We’re told waterfowl and warblers are everywhere, especially during the spring and fall migrations, not to mention painted turtles, different species of frogs and toads, and birds.

Rosie finds no reason to wait. We’ll be back before spring!

