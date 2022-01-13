ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills+ E-newspaper to publish day after NFL playoff game against Patriots

By Michael Kilian, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
The Buffalo Bills playoff game Saturday night against the New England Patriots will end too late to make Sunday morning's printed edition of the Democrat and Chronicle.

But no worries! The D&C is publishing a Bills+ E-newspaper on Sunday at DemocratandChronicle.com so that our subscribers can read coverage of the big game the night before.

Bills+ will include multiple online newspaper pages recounting what occurred in the third meeting this season between Buffalo and rival New England, brought to you by our Buffalo Bills reporter and expert Sal Maiorana.

Our subscribers will be able to flip digitally through pages of coverage that will include stories and insights as well as photos from the game in Orchard Park.

Logged-in subscribers will ﬁnd these special sections by clicking on "E-Edition" under their name in the navigation bar at the top right of the D&C's homepage.

