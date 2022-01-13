ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas sales soar for Marks & Spencer and Tesco

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarks & Spencer and Tesco saw sales soar over Christmas as both retailers forecast strong full-year profits. M&S said its food business reported its highest-ever revenue for Christmas, while Tesco said it was an "exceptional" festive period for sales. Tesco now expects annual income to hit the top end...

Mashed

Marks And Spencer Finally Renamed This Offensive Candy

For those of us not hip to all things British, Marks and Spencer is a big retailer. Big. They've been around for over a century and describe themselves, per their website, as a "British value-for-money retailer focused on own-label business," with more than 1,500 stores and 100 websites around the world, employing 70,000 people and serving close to 30 million people annually. Adele loves them. They are also apparently, per The Guardian, the most popular destination in the UK for underwear.
Footwear News

December Retail Sales Grew Almost 17% From 2020, But Dropped 1.9% From November as Holiday Shopping Moved Earlier

Retail sales last month bested 2020 comparisons, despite headwinds from Omicron and supply chain disruptions. Retail sales in December were $626.8 billion, marking an increase of 16.9% from December 2020. December’s numbers were down 1.9% from November 2021, which was likely a result of more people completing their holiday shopping earlier in the season to avoid stock-outs from supply chain issues. Overall, total sales throughout 2021 were up 19.3% from 2020. Sales between October 2021 and December 2021 were up 17.1% compared to the same period in 2020. December gasoline sales were up 41% year over year and food services and drinking...
motor1.com

UK and Australian motorcycle sales soared in 2021

2021 proved to be another successful year for motorcycle sales, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did manufacturers like Ducati set record-high sales figures, but country’s such as Japan shipped the most motorcycle units in the past 23 years. Now, the United Kingdom and Australia are reporting similar sales numbers in 2021.
The Independent

Primark owner set for higher sales despite Omicron concerns

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) is expected to post higher sales as customers continue to flock back to the fast fashion chain following periods of enforced closures.FTSE 100 firm ABF, which also operates a raft of grocery and agriculture businesses, said last month that recent trading had been better than expected.However, shareholders will be keen to hear how it has performed in recent weeks when it gives the market a festive update on Thursday January 20.The company will be expected to reveal how Primark has fared in the face of softening high street footfall due to soaring Covid-19 cases,...
Ken Murphy
The Independent

Tesco upgrades profit outlook once again on rising Christmas sales

Supermarket giant Tesco has become the latest retailer to upgrade its annual outlook as it said a strong Christmas performance would help it notch up higher-than-expected retail earnings.The UK’s biggest grocery chain reported a 0.3% rise in like-for-like sales over the six weeks to January 8 when compared with a year earlier, when trade was boosted by coronavirus lockdown restrictions.On a two-year basis, it saw UK festive sales jump 8.8%.Third-quarter figures showed UK like-for-like sales lifting 0.2% while the wider group saw growth of 2.4% in the three months and a 3.2% increase over the festive period to January 8.The...
TechRadar

Tesco to end sale of CDs and DVDs, report claims

UK supermarket chain Tesco will begin ending the sale of CDs and DVDs in its stores, insiders have revealed. A tip provided to Film Stories suggests the company will no longer receive stock of new physical media, with stores expected to have sold or removed any remaining products by the end of February 2022.
pymnts

Marks and Spencer Back on Top in UK Retail Race

Marks and Spencer has returned to its perch atop the U.K. retail landscape, in the process pushing its value to more than upstart fast-fashion retailer Boohoo and online rival Asos combined, two years after Boohoo found itself at the top of the heap for what turned out to be a short stay, the Financial Times (FT) reported.
q957.com

Britain’s Tesco outperforms rivals in key Christmas period -Kantar

LONDON (Reuters) – Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket group, outperformed its major rivals in the key Christmas period, achieving its highest grocery market share since January 2018, industry data showed on Wednesday. Market researcher Kantar said Tesco’s grocery sales over the 12 weeks to Dec. 26 fell by 0.9%...
kamcity.com

Tesco And Discounters Best Performers Over Christmas Period; Supermarkets See Record Own Label Sales As Inflation Accelerates

Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, and Ocado outperformed their rivals over the key Christmas period amid weaker overall sales than last year when Covid restrictions boosted demand in supermarkets to record levels. The market share data from Kantar showed consumers treated themselves during the festive season, but with more premium own-label ranges as inflation in the sector pushed up the cost of grocery shopping.
The Independent

Economy surged ahead of Omicron outbreak

The UK’s economy was showing signs of leaving the pandemic behind it in November, before the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ripped through the country.During the month, gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of all goods and services that were produced – rose by 0.9%.It was considerably ahead of the 0.4% that had been predicted by analysts, according to an average compiled by Pantheon Macroeconomics.The surge pushed GDP back above its pre-pandemic levels for the first time, the Office for National Statistics said.GDP grew 0.9% in November and is now 0.7% above its pre-pandemic peak.Services grew 0.7% (1.3% above), manufacturing...
The Independent

Currys sales slide as supply disruption hits key tech products

Currys saw sales drop over the key Christmas period as supply issues left the retailer short of stock for some popular tech products.The company said demand for some tech was “strong”, such as games consoles and virtual reality consoles which “flew off the shelves”.However, Alex Baldock, group chief executive, said the firm “would want more” stock of consoles including the PS5 and Apple technology products as supply was impacted by global chip shortages.The retailer trimmed back its profit forecasts for the year as it also highlighted “uneven” demand for products across its range.Mr Baldock said: “We would want more, we...
Seekingalpha.com

Marks and Spencer is defended by Deutsche Bank after earnings

Deutsche Bank keeps a positive stance on Marks and Spencer Group (OTCQX:MAKSF) after taking in the company's Q3 earnings report. Analyst Adam Cochrane: "The momentum seen at M&S continues across both Clothing and Food and reinforces our positive view on the company. Our fear than Omicron disruption would hit the store sales (especially of Food) in the run up to Christmas appears to have been overdone although there are still some risks for the 4Q outturn in this regard."
FXStreet.com

US CPI, retail sales, China trade, Tesco, Sainsbury, M&S and JPMorgan Chase results

US CPI (Dec) – 12/01 – the recent decision by the Federal Reserve to accelerate its tapering program to $30bn a month suggests a central bank that is more worried about inflation, than it is about the labour market. With a March rate hike very much a “live” decision this week’s US CPI is likely to be a key signpost in the wider discussion as central banks wrestle with a dilemma of rising price pressures, and an economic slowdown caused by tighter restrictions, and a decline in consumer confidence. In November US CPI hit a 39 year high of 6.8%, a trend which looks set to continue in the December numbers this week, given that PPI is already close to 10%. PPI has tended to be a leading indicator for CPI over the last 12 months, and while we did see a pause in headline CPI through the summer months, stabilising at 5.4%, we’ve seen an acceleration into year end. The various restrictions that were imposed through much of Q4 has shown no signs of slowing when it comes to supply chain disruptions. PPI over the same period has risen steadily since April, rising from 6.2% and a record high in November. Even excluding food and energy we’re still at 7.7%, which means that there is a real possibility that we could see headline CPI move through 7% in the middle of this week, and the highest levels since 1982, with PPI potentially moving through 10%.
CNBC

Walmart is quietly preparing to enter the metaverse

Walmart appears to be venturing into the metaverse with plans to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of NFTs. The big-box retailer filed several new trademarks late last month that indicate its intent to make and sell virtual goods. In a separate filing, the company said it would offer users...
The Independent

Cheers to that: inside the rise of Britain’s community-run pubs

There is plenty that makes The Dog Inn pub in the tiny hilltop village of Belthorn, Lancashire, stand out: the theatre nights, the book-swap library and the fact it also doubles up as the local shop (meat, dairy and essentials all available).But perhaps the most unique thing about this 18th-century boozer is what takes place here every third Sunday of the month: a church service.“They set up some chairs as pews and have a table as an altar,” says Dave Hollings, chair of the pub’s management committee. “The church closed here 40 years ago so I suppose it was a...
