It’s January, which means that everyone is trying to get their life together, if only for a couple of weeks. And what better way to inspire you to do so than watching the messy escapades of someone struggling with self-loathing as they seek a clearer path? You’ll be able to do so soon, with the premiere of Freeform’s new dramedy Single Drunk Female from GIRLS executive producer Jenni Konner, later this month.

