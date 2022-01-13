ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot after confronting suspect breaking into neighbor’s car, Atlanta police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Man shot in northwest Atlanta after trying to stop someone breaking into his neighbor's car (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man is recovering from his injuries after he was shot trying to stop someone from breaking into his neighbor’s car, police say.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Mayson Turner Road NW around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a person shot.

Investigators learned that a 61-year-old man saw someone attempting to break into his neighbor’s car and went outside to confront him.

When the suspect saw the man, he pulled out a gun and shot the man. Police say he is stable.

The suspect then ran from the scene. Investigators do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives should contact Atlanta police.

Comments / 14

Norris B. Lee-Toney
3d ago

Unless I have my own tool of defense, I'm minding my business.

Reply
7
