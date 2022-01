CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be mostly clear and cold Thursday night with lows will be in the single digits with wind chills at times around zero degrees. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly sunny for Friday with highs in the mid 20s. Not as windy, with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 miles per hour. (Credit: CBS) Expect breezy and mostly cloudy skies for Saturday. Wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour in the afternoon. A few snow flurries will be possible with highs in the upper 20s. (Credit: CBS) A clipper system will allow for a chance for light snow showers on Sunday and a secondary system will keep snow chances around for Monday. Light accumulations are likely. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low of 7°. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 26°. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A slight chance for snow flurries. High 29°. (Credit: CBS)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO