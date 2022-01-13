ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Trump's Big Lie threatens American democracy

By Delaware News Journal Letters to the Editor
Delaware Online | The News Journal
A recent poll indicated that the majority of Republicans still believe that President Joe Biden was not legitimately elected. The only evidence used to justify that claim is that Donald Trump declared it. So, on one side of the argument is the word of a proven pathological liar. The other side is detailed in the next paragraphs.

Pre-election polls predicted Biden would win. He won the popular vote by more than seven million votes and the electoral college vote by the same margin that Trump won with in 2016. Officials responsible for election security declared the election to be the most secure in history. These findings were echoed by congressional and federal investigative authorities.

State secretaries of both parties also certified the state results as did numerous recounts including hand recounts. Scores of Republican lawsuits were thrown out of courts as meritless by judges appointed by both parties.

Sadly, the perpetuation of Trump’s Big Lie has led to intimidations, harassments, injuries and even to some deaths with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. It has fractured the country and threatened our democracy. Having people so ill-informed that they still believe this lie is both incredulous and frightening.

— Walt DelGiorno, Wilmington

Delaware Online | The News Journal

