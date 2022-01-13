ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs take on the Cavaliers on 4-game slide

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cleveland Cavaliers (24-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (15-26, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio aims to stop its four-game skid when the Spurs play Cleveland.

The Spurs are 7-11 on their home court. San Antonio is eighth in the Western Conference with 34.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 7.0.

The Cavaliers are 13-9 on the road. Cleveland is eighth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.2% from downtown. Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers shooting 41% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl is averaging 13.4 points and 9.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

Darius Garland is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Love is averaging 18.7 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 2-8, averaging 111.1 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 108.9 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Drew Eubanks: out (illness), Derrick White: out (health and safety protocols), Doug McDermott: out (health protocols), Tre Jones: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Isaac Okoro: out (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Post

Garland, Allen lead Cavaliers past struggling Spurs, 114-109

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Darius Garland scored 32 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat San Antonio 114-109 on Friday night, extending the Spurs’ losing streak to five. Cleveland held San Antonio scoreless for five minutes starting with 6:05 remaining in the fourth and outscored the Spurs 30-23 in the quarter.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Cavaliers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much. The season...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Jones
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Zach Collins
Person
Doug Mcdermott
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Drew Eubanks
Person
Ricky Rubio
aledotimesrecord.com

Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs odds, picks and predictions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (24-18) travel to AT&T Center Friday to take on the San Antonio Spurs (15-26). Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Cavaliers vs. Spurs odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Cavaliers are currently sitting in...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Spurs run out of juice late in close loss to Cavaliers

The Spurs were looking for a quality win to get back on track, and came close to getting one. San Antonio played energetic defense and shot the lights out for most of the game before going through a big drought late that doomed them to a close 114-109 loss against the Cavaliers.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cavaliers vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (25-18) play against the San Antonio Spurs (27-27) at AT&T Center. Cleveland Cavaliers 114, San Antonio Spurs 109 (Final) So, the Nuggets have a 21-19 record, and Nikola Jokić still somehow ranks 10th in the NBA in total plus-minus on the season, behind one Warrior, two Jazz men, three Bucks, two Suns, and Darius Garland. – 2:02 AM.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Conference#Data Skrive#Sportradar
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

723K+
Followers
374K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy