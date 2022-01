While fried chicken might be one of the most quintessentially American foods, and KFC — the chain that once had an American state in its name — is a fast food franchise that is practically synonymous with the U.S., it's still been extremely successful with its overseas expansion. Despite Japan's having its own amazingly delicious fried chicken (hello, katsu and karaage), KFC has become a holiday tradition in the country. And in China, home of some of the best-tasting chicken dishes on the planet, KFC is also widely popular, with Yum China reporting 7,900 locations as of late 2021.

