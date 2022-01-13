Realme Pad won't be getting Android 12

It's funny how Google claims RCS is some sort of "standard". It's not. They just shill it in Android and just assume it's a "standard" everyone wants. To be honest, no one really cares and given it's Google's feature, most don't even want it. SMS is universal and works from old feature phones to brand new top of the line flagships. If you need a short written word to someone, that's what you'll use. People who care about privacy they use nothing from Google or Facebook. They either use at least Telegram or better, Signal.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO