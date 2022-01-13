ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Realme Pad won't be getting Android 12

gsmarena.com
 3 days ago

Congratulations Realme, you've turned your product into a joke. Say goodbye to Android 12... I'm disappointed with them because it's not an old product (unless the tablet is 3 years old) smThe tablet should get an update to Android 12 . Oh your realme is a joke... Rating0 |....

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy upgrade might replace Android with a new OS

Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy S22 series, which will deliver two different S22 experiences, including a Note-like model. But like every year, the newest Galaxy S will offer buyers one of the top Android experiences on the market. The company regularly delivers top-of-the-line specifications paired with Google’s latest Android release and Samsung’s UI customizations on top of that. The most exciting Galaxy upgrade that Samsung might deliver to loyal fans is something that seems impossible right now: Replacing Android with a new OS. But that’s the exciting part. That “something else” will not be a home-grown operating system. Instead, Samsung will reportedly embrace the Fuchsia upgrade that Google has been working on for a few years now.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Google’s Senior VP says he isn’t asking for iMessage on Android, but for RCS to work on iPhone

It's funny how Google claims RCS is some sort of "standard". It's not. They just shill it in Android and just assume it's a "standard" everyone wants. To be honest, no one really cares and given it's Google's feature, most don't even want it. SMS is universal and works from old feature phones to brand new top of the line flagships. If you need a short written word to someone, that's what you'll use. People who care about privacy they use nothing from Google or Facebook. They either use at least Telegram or better, Signal.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Marshmallow#Android Os#Android 10#Secu#Lollipop Marshmallow#Apple#P11223#Chinese#S10#S20#S21#Xiomi Mi 9#Time
gsmarena.com

Android 12L Beta 2 now available for eligible devices

On Wednesday afternoon, Google pushed the Beta 2 built of Android 12 L to eligible devices. Both system images and OTAs are available from Google’s site for Pixel 3a (XL) and all newer Pixels. All except the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – which have already been dealing with update delays for the December patch and could be liked to a delay here.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Nvidia Shield TV gets Android 11

CCE — Price doesn't really matter, if you are searching for the best android tv media player there is. I've tried many android media player, nothing to comapre the speed of this Shield. I have one Nvidia Shield with Kodi installed and a media library server synolgy. I can say only but superb.
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi 12 Ultra to have the same camera hardware as the 11 Ultra

Disappointing news no matter how you look at it, but we are reaching a bit of a maxim with cam... DSLR sensor is a secondary sensor just responsible for focus, because DSLR cameras do not use on -sensor focus system. That is why these cameras have mirror inside. To push some light to these secondary sensors.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
NewsBreak
iPad
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi 12 Pro disassembly video appears

Xiaomi’s 12 Pro was one of the last devices announced in 2021 and among the first with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and PBKreviews is here to give us an inside look at the flagship. The big brother to the Xiaomi 12 packs some impressive hardware but how easy is it to repair?
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Motorola Razr 3 specs leak

Anonymous — Anonymous, 10 hours agoBest smartphone design in last 5 years.The Galaxy S8 is still the best designed phone in the last 5 years. Flip phones belong in 2005. Finally a RAZR with flagship specs. This is gonna sell like hotcakes if they don't overprice it. People who...
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Leaked Redmi K50 Pro case reveals camera redesign

Anonymous, 9 hours agolol to you're comment beauty is in the beholder of the eyes.Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.* If you want to refer to a proverb, please do write it the right way. Rating0 |. N5513. g8K. Why? It's working much better than any under display...
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Red Magic 7 passes by Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Shadocx, 18 hours agoRegular people care about Red Magic gaming phones?this article is all about the chipset itself.the first benchmarks of market's brand new flagship chipset till 2023.renaming the subject as xiaomi,oneplus,samsung,vivo doesn't make any change in the content.scores will be similar. Rating0 |. ?. Anonymous. JF2. Tamil Nadu Kid,...
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 makes its way to India

Android tablets are crap,I was expecting 6GB+ of RAM in 2022. If it was an IOS device it would... Actually processors and RAM are both mandatory. Nowadays something below Snapdragon 788G or Dimensity 1100 (Quad Cores) are doomed to be trash. Even worse if they have less than 6GB RAM.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, A33 5G and A53 5G get listed on BIS

Most of the people I know prefer wireless earphones, buds and neckbands over wired ones, wired... All people I know use wired headphones. And keep their phones for many years (up to 10). How awesome us that?. On a related note, if a53 gets rid of 3.5mm jack, I'll grab...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Black Shark 5 key specs emerge, to feature a Snapdragon 888+ SoC

The Xiaomi Black Shark 5 series are expected this year and we are already hearing the first rumors on those. The latest report comes from a renowned Weibo tipster and it talks about the vanilla member of the new family. The report points to a Snapdragon 888+ chipset paired with...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy