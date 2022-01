The Galaxy S21 FE rumors rollercoaster ride is finally over, and it’s a happy end for those Samsung fans who want to buy the phone. We expected the Galaxy S21 FE to hit stores this summer, alongside the 2021 foldables, but that didn’t happen. Reports that followed said Samsung might cancel the S21 FE due to the components shortage and logistics issues that impacted manufacturing last year. As we got closer to 2022, rumors said the Galaxy S21 FE will get a very late launch. Some pointed to January 4th as the potential launch date, and Samsung has just delivered it. The problem with the Galaxy S21 FE right now is that it’s coming out too close to the Galaxy S22 series, which is due next month.

