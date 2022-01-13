ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Ons Jabeur retires from Sydney quarterfinal with back injury

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RCUle_0dkSRBYy00
Australia Tennis Melbourne Andy Murray of Britain warms up in a practice session on John Cain Arena at Summer Set tennis tournament ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) (Hamish Blair)

SYDNEY — (AP) — Ons Jabeur was forced to retire hurt in her Sydney Tennis Classic quarterfinals on Thursday, allowing Anett Kontaveit to move through the semifinals.

The fourth-seeded Kontaveit advanced when seventh-seeded Jabeur retired with a low back injury after losing the opening set 6-4.

After nearly an hour on court, Jabeur received a medical timeout after the set was completed, and attempted to start the second set. But after serving a let and a first-serve fault, the Tunisian walked to the net for a match-ending hug.

“I really hope that Ons is going to be fine for next week and that it’s nothing too serious,” Kontaveit said. “The first set was really competitive and we’ve had some tough matches before, but she’s always come on top. I was really happy to get the set and that I was playing the way I was playing.”

Attempting to reach a fourth straight final, Kontaveit advances to a semifinal against third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, who had a 6-0, 6-2 win over France’s Caroline Garcia.

Through two matches Krejcikova has lost eight games.

In the men's tournament in Sydney, former No. 1 Andy Murray, playing on a wildcard, advanced to the semifinals when eighth-seeded David Goffin retired at the start of the second set. Murray took the first set 6-2 in 50 minutes.

At the Adelaide International, former US Open champion Marin Cilic kept up strong early-season form on Thursday to beat American Tommy Paul 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 and reach the semifinals of the second Adelaide International.

Fourth-seeded Cilic of Croatia has had four wins in five matches this year and also reached the semifinals of the first Adelaide International last week before losing to Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

In a match of strong servers, Cilic served 14 aces to Paul’s eight and won 84 percent of first serve points.

Paul also had been in solid form coming into Thursday’s match, winning 12 of his last 14 matches. He won his first career title at the Stockholm Open last year, beating Denis Shapovalov in the final and moving into the top-50 for the first time.

Paul beat compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the first round this week and reached the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 7-6 (6) win over Benjamin Bonzi.

Cilic reached the last eight win a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win over Jaume Munar.

Khachanov was beaten 7-6 (7), 7-5 in his quarterfinal by 58th-ranked qualifier Arthur Rinderknech of France.

In the women’s draw, third-seeded Coco Gauff beat Ana Konjuh of Croatia 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last four.

Tune-up tournaments are continuing in Sydney and Adelaide this week ahead of next week's Australian Open.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“Novak Djokovic saw an opportunity to get an exemption, so he took it, you cannot blame him for that,”: Ons Jabeur

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic‘s decision to not get vaccinated and apply for an exemption to enter Australia for the upcoming 2022 Australian Open has become one of the biggest controversies in the sport with camps being formed in favour and against Djokovic’s decision to find a way to enter the country and play at the Slam where vaccination was made compulsory.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
The Independent

Has Novak Djokovic been deported as Emma Raducanu returns? 2022 Australian Open talking points

The Australian Open gets under way on Monday after what has been an extraordinary build-up.With Novak Djokovic’s participation still undecided following his latest visa cancellation, talk of tennis and the stories that may lie ahead at Melbourne Park was very much on hold.Here, we pick out five talking points for the tournament.The Djokovic question View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)Will he, won’t he? The wait goes on for Novak Djokovic with less than 72 hours...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Tommy Paul
Person
Andy Murray
The Independent

Djokovic entangles sponsors in Australian Open vax uproar

A lot of people are angry at Novak Djokovic And his sponsors may just wait it out.The world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player is the top seed and defending champion at the Australian Open. But it’s unclear if he can compete Monday after Australian officials again revoked his visa because he lacks a COVID-19 vaccine, leaving his attorneys to appeal his possible deportation.The Serbian, known for his gluten-free diet and use of hyperbaric chambers, isn’t giving up the fight to seek his 21st Grand Slam. It's his chance to overtake Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the men’s recordholder —...
NFL
The Independent

Nadal, others on Djokovic saga: 'Bit tired of the situation'

Rafael Nadal s first Grand Slam match in more than seven months is on the horizon, he is coming back from a painful left foot problem that limited him to one tournament over the last half of last season and he got COVID-19 in December.Plenty to talk about, right? This is, after all, the owner of 20 major championships and one of the most significant figures in the history of tennis. His mere presence at an Australian Open pre-tournament news conference Saturday was newsworthy — or, rather, would have been on pretty much any other occasion.Ah, yes, the run-up...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal: Australian Open is much more important than any player

The Australian Open is more important than a single player and will be a great tournament “with or without” Novak Djokovic according to Rafael Nadal The Spaniard has made it clear on a number of occasions that he disagrees with Djokovic’s resistance to Covid-19 vaccination and the degree to which his ongoing visa battle has overshadowed the tournament is clearly a frustration to many.Speaking at his pre-tournament press conference, Nadal said: “It’s very clear that Novak Djokovic is one of the best players of the history, without a doubt. But there is no one player in history that’s more...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Ap#Tunisian#American
The Independent

Can anybody dethrone Novak and Naomi? 10 players to watch at Australian Open

The first grand slam of the year is quickly upon us and this year’s Australian Open has already made headline news in a different type of court.While the matter involving Novak Djokovic still remains in the air, focus is starting to switch on the action at Melbourne Park.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at 10 players, from the men’s and women’s game, who will be eyeing a standout tournament.Novak DjokovicI’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen I remain focused on that....
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic: World reacts to Australia cancelling tennis star’s visa

Novak Djokovic continues to dominate the headlines in sport and beyond, as his quest to feature at the Australian Open encompasses the courts, government figures, leading faces from within tennis and, presumably, science.The world No1 has had his visa to enter the country revoked once more, just days after winning his initial appeal and starting to practice out on the court.Djokovic’s team of lawyers have labelled the decision as “patently irrational” and submitted an injunction to block him being deported from the country, also calling for a quick hearing to sort the saga once and for all.Another legal bid...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘This is an embarrassment’: Dan Evans launches into furious tirade over opponent’s timeout

Dan Evans launched into a furious tirade after Aslan Karatsev left the court for a lengthy bathroom break during the deciding set of their semi-final at the Sydney Tennis Classic. The British No 1, who eventually lost 6-3 6-7 6-3, was broken in the first game of the third set when Karatsev left the court. ATP policy states that players are permitted a maximum of three minutes for a toilet break and an additional two minutes if they are changing their attire. But after becoming increasingly frustrated by the delay, Evans launched into an angry tirade and began remonstrating...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Australian Open players tire of Djokovic saga - 'no one' bigger than event

Players at the Australian Open were on Saturday growing tired of the Novak Djokovic visa saga overshadowing the opening Grand Slam of the year with Rafael Nadal declaring no one was bigger than the tournament. World number one Djokovic has again been detained in Australia after authorities ripped up his visa for a second time and declared he was a threat to the public. He is facing deportation with his chances of defending his men's title at Melbourne Park looking increasingly slim. His lawyers are battling to keep him in the country in a controversy that has dragged on for over a week.
TENNIS
WREG

How Djokovic bends his mind to succeed

To his critics, Novak Djokovic has been cavalier and reckless in the face of a deadly pandemic. But students of the tennis star’s game note that bending reality has been a secret to his success, until now. The dizzying saga playing out in Australia over Djokovic’s refusal to get vaccinated against the coronavirus has cemented his image as the […]
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray fights back to reach first ATP Tour final since 2019

Andy Murray reached his first ATP Tour final for more than two years with a three-set win over giant American Reilly Opelka at the Sydney Tennis Classic.The Scot has said for several months that a deep run at a tournament was not far away and he has made good on that this week with his best string of results since he won his last title in Antwerp in 2019.He was frustrated to lose the opening set against 6ft 11in Opelka having fought back from 1-5 in the tie-break but he kept pressing on his opponent’s serve and got his reward...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu thriving on pressure as she spearheads Australian Open challenge

The newest grand slam champion in the women’s game will spearhead Britain’s bid for success at the Australian Open.Emma Raducanu is seeded 17th in Melbourne with the British number one set to play in her first major tournament since her incredible US Open success.A whirlwind six months saw the Bromley teenager come from out of nowhere to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon before stunning the tennis world at Flushing Meadows and scooping the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award into the bargain.It is scarcely believable that in WTA terms Raducanu is still a rookie, about to embark on...
TENNIS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
46K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy