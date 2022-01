The KLEVV CRAS C920 1TB NVMe SSD was for sale on Amazon for an impressively low $165, though for now it seems to have disappeared, though there is still some KLEVV CRAS DDR4 kits still floating around so presumably the company hasn’t disappeared. The brand is certainly not one you would name if asked to list PCIe 4.0 SSDs, but the Phison PS5018-E18 is certainly familiar and their five year warranty is a good thing to see. Along with 1024GB of “strictly selected 3D TLC NAND” it has a 1GB DDR cache, all of which is easy to see thanks to the decision not to include a heatspreader with the drive.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO