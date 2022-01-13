Wind Chill Watch issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Coos, Northern Grafton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Glades; Hendry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Hendry and Glades Counties through 1030 AM EST At 928 AM EST, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Muse to near Southwest Florida Airport. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Labelle, Moore Haven, Lakeport, Buckhead Ridge, Montura, Palmdale, Felda, Port La Belle, Brighton Seminole Reservation, Devils Garden, Ortona, Muse, Indian Prairie Canal Mouth, Lake Hicpochee and Keri. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
