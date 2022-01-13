Wind Chill Watch issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Coos, Northern Grafton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected, with up to 10 inches possible. Ice accumulations of around one to two tenths of an inch are expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph which may create blizzard conditions at times, especially over the higher terrain. * WHERE...Central Virginia Blue Ridge and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, and Augusta, Page and Rockingham Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may fall at 1 to 3 inches per hour late this afternoon into the night, resulting in nearly impassable roads. Visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.

