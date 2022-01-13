ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, NH

Wind Chill Watch issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Coos, Northern Grafton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-14 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-15 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Carroll;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 07:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lee The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Lee County in southwestern Florida * Until 800 AM EST. * At 731 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Iona, or 11 miles south of Cape Coral, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Iona and Harlem Heights around 745 AM EST. Cypress Lake, San Carlos Park and Three Oaks around 750 AM EST. Villas, Pine Manor and McGregor around 755 AM EST. Fort Myers and Lochmoor Waterway Estates around 800 AM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Whiskey Creek, Punta Rassa, Page Park, Fort Myers Villas and Page Field Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
LEE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Charlotte, Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 07:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Charlotte; Sarasota The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Charlotte County in southwestern Florida Southeastern Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 800 AM EST. * At 741 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over North Port, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Charlotte and southeastern Sarasota Counties, including the following locations... Warm Mineral Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bath, Fleming, Montgomery, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 12:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Bath; Fleming; Montgomery; Rowan WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will transition back to heavy wet snow by mid afternoon and continue into this evening. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Fleming, Montgomery, Bath and Rowan Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow could come down at rates of at least one inch per hour at times this afternoon, resulting in visibility of a quarter of a mile or less. In addition, the snow is expected to be heavy and wet, with downed tree limbs possibly causing power outages.
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected, with up to 10 inches possible. Ice accumulations of around one to two tenths of an inch are expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph which may create blizzard conditions at times, especially over the higher terrain. * WHERE...Central Virginia Blue Ridge and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, and Augusta, Page and Rockingham Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may fall at 1 to 3 inches per hour late this afternoon into the night, resulting in nearly impassable roads. Visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Portage, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Portage; Stark WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Portage and Stark counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will occur between 9 PM Sunday evening and 6 AM Monday morning. Snowfall rates up to 1-2 inches per hour will be possible. Snow will be wet and heavy.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Tioga WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Tioga County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. Isolated power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts up to 45 mph Monday afternoon could product significant blowing and drifting snow with visibility near zero at times.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Monroe Lower Keys, Monroe Middle Keys, Monroe Upper Keys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 06:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should be alert for sudden gusts of wind, especially on bridges, which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Use extra caution. Residents should secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys; Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with frequent gusts in excess of 35 mph, shifting to west during the afternoon. * WHERE...Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 to 39 mph, or frequent gusts in excess of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Wind gusts along the Overseas Highway will be highest on bridges and overpasses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An intense cold front will move through the Florida Keys this afternoon, with strong south to southwest winds ahead of the front shifting to the west as the front passes.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Medina, Summit, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Medina; Summit; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Medina, Summit and Wayne counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will occur between 10 PM Sunday evening and 5 AM Monday morning.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Essex, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Essex WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest snow accumulations are expected across northern New York and portions of south central Vermont, especially along the Green Mountains. A brief period of sleet and or rain is possible on Monday, mainly in Vermont.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sullivan WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Sullivan county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates this evening could reach up to 1 inch per hour at times up to 1 AM, then precipitation will become a icy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 03:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-17 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Polk WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts around 5 to 8 inches at the highest elevations. Light ice accumulations are also possible in higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 60 to 70 mph with blowing snow expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest North Carolina. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
POLK COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Blair by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Blair WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Blair County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Glades; Hendry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Hendry and Glades Counties through 1030 AM EST At 928 AM EST, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Muse to near Southwest Florida Airport. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Labelle, Moore Haven, Lakeport, Buckhead Ridge, Montura, Palmdale, Felda, Port La Belle, Brighton Seminole Reservation, Devils Garden, Ortona, Muse, Indian Prairie Canal Mouth, Lake Hicpochee and Keri. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GLADES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Piscataquis, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 22:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible Monday. Very cold wind chills this evening. For this evening, wind chills as low as 34 below zero. For Monday, total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Somerset, Northern Piscataquis and Central Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until midnight EST tonight. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Monday morning through Monday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Power outages are possible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Piscataquis, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 23:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Winds are diminishing and will decrease through the remainder of the overnight. Thus, the Wind Chill Advisory will be allowed to expire. * WHERE...Northern Somerset, Northern Piscataquis and Central Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Power outages are possible.
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Adams, Fairfield, Hocking, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 14:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Adams; Fairfield; Hocking; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts. Some brief mixing with sleet is also possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central and South Central Ohio and Northeast and Northern Kentucky. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Fayette WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Some brief mixing with sleet or rain is also possible. * WHERE...Fayette OH County. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Franklin; Lancaster; Perry; York WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Highest snow amounts are expected west of I-83, with lowest amounts across southern York and southern Lancaster Counties. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 10:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-17 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations ranging 2 to 5 inches of snow. A few locations in the higher terrain could receive locally higher amounts. * WHERE...In Alabama, Jackson and DeKalb counties. In Tennessee, Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy snow and gusty winds may lead to tree and power line damage.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. Target Area: Northern Cayuga WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. The snow may mix with sleet late tonight and early Monday. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will produce significant blowing and drifting snow late Monday and Monday night. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero early this morning. * WHERE...Northern Cayuga county. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult with deep snow cover on roads and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute Monday.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY

