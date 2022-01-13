ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORRECTED-UK's Countryside Properties tumbles on CEO exit, lacklustre Q1 outlook

 8 days ago

(Corrects headline to Q1, not H1)

Jan 13 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Countryside Properties said on Thursday its Chief Executive Officer Iain McPherson will step down immediately, and warned that its first-quarter performance has been below its expectations, sending its shares sliding 18%.

The company said Chairman John Martin will stand in as interim CEO till it finds McPherson’s replacement. (Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

