Christmas sales soar for Marks & Spencer and Tesco

US CPI (Dec) – 12/01 – the recent decision by the Federal Reserve to accelerate its tapering program to $30bn a month suggests a central bank that is more worried about inflation, than it is about the labour market. With a March rate hike very much a “live” decision this week’s US CPI is likely to be a key signpost in the wider discussion as central banks wrestle with a dilemma of rising price pressures, and an economic slowdown caused by tighter restrictions, and a decline in consumer confidence. In November US CPI hit a 39 year high of 6.8%, a trend which looks set to continue in the December numbers this week, given that PPI is already close to 10%. PPI has tended to be a leading indicator for CPI over the last 12 months, and while we did see a pause in headline CPI through the summer months, stabilising at 5.4%, we’ve seen an acceleration into year end. The various restrictions that were imposed through much of Q4 has shown no signs of slowing when it comes to supply chain disruptions. PPI over the same period has risen steadily since April, rising from 6.2% and a record high in November. Even excluding food and energy we’re still at 7.7%, which means that there is a real possibility that we could see headline CPI move through 7% in the middle of this week, and the highest levels since 1982, with PPI potentially moving through 10%.

