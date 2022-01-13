ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe gas crisis hinges on cold, high prices luring supply

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe’s natural gas crisis isn't letting up. Reserves are low. Prices are...

TheConversationAU

Green hydrogen is coming - and these Australian regions are well placed to build our new export industry

You might remember hearing a lot about green hydrogen last year, as global pressure mounted on Australia to take stronger action on climate change ahead of the COP26 Glasgow summit last November. The government predicts green hydrogen exports and domestic use could be worth up to A$50 billion within 30 years, helping the world achieve deep decarbonisation. But how close are we really to a green hydrogen industry? And which states are best placed to host it? My research shows that as of next year, and based on where the cheapest renewables are, the best places to produce...
Russia Threatening Europe with its Natural Gas Supply

The energy crisis in Europe has a lot more to do with politics than it first seems, this is not just a matter of increased demand. Europe has been facing severe natural gas shortages in the past few weeks. There are several reasons behind this. Firstly, demand for fuel has surged in the region due to the economic recovery after the pandemic. As more industries resume operations, more oil and gas are needed. Also, with the onset....
BBC

Energy firm E.On apologises for sending socks to customers

Energy supplier E.On has said it is "incredibly sorry" for sending socks to customers in a bid to encourage them to turn the heating down. It is the second major supplier to admit to a marketing gaffe when customers are facing a cost of living squeeze driven by energy prices.
OilPrice.com

Europe's Gas Crisis Eases Slightly

1. US Crude Supply to Hit Pre-Pandemic Levels by 2023. - The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revised its outlook for US crude supply marginally downwards, now expecting output to rise by 640,000 b/d year-on-year to a total of 11.8 million b/d. - At the same time, the EIA increased...
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
Europe Energy Crisis Worsens With War Risk Compounding Gas Woes

(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis intensified as the risk of war pushed up gas prices, power-plant halts were extended and the French government asked its biggest utility to take a $8.8 billion hit to protect consumers. Power and gas prices surged on Friday with the prospect of military action...
European gas prices lure U.S. LNG cargoes away from Asia

(Bloomberg) –Higher natural gas prices and lower shipping rates are increasing the draw of U.S. liquefied natural gas cargoes to Europe over more traditional winter markets in Asia. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 41 U.S. LNG cargoes with either declared destinations in Europe or on a likely path...
IEA Says Russia Is To Blame For Europe’s Gas Crisis

IEA Chief Birol: “We see strong elements of ‘artificial tightness’ in European gas markets, which appears to be due to the behaviour of Russia’s state-controlled gas supplier,”. Unlike other pipeline suppliers to Europe—including Algeria, Azerbaijan, and Norway—Russia actually cut its exports to Europe by 25 percent...
Gas Prices in Europe Increase Due to Issues with Russian Pipeline

Europe has been facing a severe energy crisis due to increased demand for natural gas during the cold winter season and because the economy is bouncing back from its pre-pandemic levels, However, as the continent has been pushing towards green energy, it has shut many fossil fuel production plants in the continent and is now dependent heavily on imports to fulfill its energy needs. Trouble in the Russian pipeline to Europe that supplies gas to....
Council went 17 years without paying for its gas supply

A council is facing a large bill after it was discovered it has not paid for its gas supply for 17 years. Beverley Town Council launched an investigation after discovering it "does not have a gas supplier, despite using and receiving gas since 2004". The problem was uncovered when a...
Gas Prices Increase Home Bills by 30 Percent in Europe

Gas supply shortages to Europe have caused much trouble to the continent during the freezing cold winter season. Concerns regarding the supply from the Russian pipeline have increased as gas flows east for the 15th consecutive day. The increased demand for gas due to the weather and shortage have spiked...
Plunging natural gas supply shows Texas is still not ready for the cold

(Bloomberg) -- Texas’s natural gas industry had almost a year to prepare for last weekend’s cold blast and avoid another loss of production. But yet again, instruments froze, output plunged and companies spewed a miasma of pollutants into the atmosphere in a bid to keep operations stable. Though...
Gas gap in Europe drives U.S. LNG exports to record high

HOUSTON/LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sky-high European demand drove U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to a record in December, Refinitiv data showed, with winter supply worries set to sustain orders for the fuel. About half of the record U.S. LNG volumes shipped last month went to Europe, up from...
Gas price continues to fall as LNG ships sail to Europe

Since the highest price of at least 188 euros per megawatt-hour reached on December 21, just over two weeks ago, the price on the Dutch futures market, the leader in European gas prices, has exactly halved. That’s because more natural gas (liquefied) tankers are sailing to Europe instead of the...
