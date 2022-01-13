EXPLAINER: How Europe is trying to deal with its gas crisis

The powerful head of Libya's National Oil Corporation on Wednesday decried a lack of state investment in the country's vital energy sector.
Libya sits on the largest known oil reserves in Africa, and is heavily dependent on revenues from its oil and gas exports.
In a decade of violence since the 2011 revolt that overthrew and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi, armed groups have frequently blockaded or damaged oil installations, and some have been destroyed.
"In 2021, we received just 11 percent" of the state budget allocated for the oil and gas sector, after two years of receiving no funding and accruing "large debts", NOC chief Mustafa Sanalla said.
