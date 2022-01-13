Wednesday's Sports In Brief

Novak Djokovic continues to dominate the headlines in sport and beyond, as his quest to feature at the Australian Open encompasses the courts, government figures, leading faces from within tennis and, presumably, science.The world No1 has had his visa to enter the country revoked once more, just days after winning his initial appeal and starting to practice out on the court.Djokovic’s team of lawyers have labelled the decision as “patently irrational” and submitted an injunction to block him being deported from the country, also calling for a quick hearing to sort the saga once and for all.Another legal bid...
