Construction minister keen to see record housing consents continue

The Scottish Government are offering up to £80 million in funding for the carbon capture and storage (CCS) project known as the Scottish Cluster.However, ministers in Edinburgh say the UK Government must provide more clarity on their support for the project.Under the scheme, emissions would be drawn from the North Sea and the refinery in Grangemouth via pipelines and stored at a facility in Aberdeenshire.In October, it was announced the Scottish Cluster would likely come in the second phase of the UK’s CCS sequencing process, after it was decided that the first facilities would be built on the Humber and...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO