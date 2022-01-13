ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tara Lipinski and husband examine 2002 skating scandal

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

There’s one word that always grabs the world’s attention in sports: scandal. Figure skating has had its share — anyone recall Tonya and Nancy...

www.wcn247.com

NBC New York

How Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski Stays Motivated: ‘I'm Competitive'

Tara Lipinski became a household name in 1998 when she became the youngest Olympic gold medalist in the history of figure skating. But that early success never zapped her of motivation. Instead, Lipinski found success after the Olympics skating professionally on tour and is currently a figure skating analyst for...
SPORTS
Deadline

Michael Jackson Dies: KABC Host, Radio Hall Of Fame Inductee Was 87

Michael Jackson, the Los Angeles talk radio personality who spent 32 years at KABC Radio and was syndicated on the ABC Radio Network for nearly a decade, died peacefully today at his LA home after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s disease, a family spokesperson tells Deadline. He was 87. “The world knew and adored our Michael Jackson. But Michael’s home was California, Los Angeles, America,” said Jackson’s frequent radio guest, former California Senator Barbara Boxer in a statement. “For that we are grateful.” During Jackson’s time at KABC between 1966 and 1998, he interviewed hundreds of public figures including Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Betty White To Be Honored In NBC Primetime Special

NBC will pay tribute to Betty White in an hourlong primetime special commemorating the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star. Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl will air Monday, January 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock the following day. Friends and stars will pay tribute to one of the world’s most beloved entertainers in the special. “The hour will include clips that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career,” according to NBC. White, who most famously starred in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls, died peacefully at her home in Brentwood on New Year’s Eve, just 17 days from her 100th birthday. Tributes poured in from all corners of the entertainment industry and beyond including from President Joe Biden and Michelle Obama. White, who had hundreds of TV credits, was a multiple Emmy, Grammy and SAG Award winner as well as being a tireless advocate for animals. Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl is a Brad Lachman Production and is executive produced by Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl’ Special to Air on NBC

NBC announced that “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl,” a new hour-long special, will air on Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. and become available to stream on Peacock the next day. “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl” will feature tributes from different celebrities and friends of White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021 at age 99 after suffering a stroke. The special will also show clips from throughout her career as a comedic actor. White was best known for her roles as Rose Nylund  in “The Golden Girls” and as Sue Ann Nivens in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” two of the...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Rapaport Comments "White Women Popping" On Post About Kanye & Julia Fox

No one is quite sure what Kanye West is up to, but he seems to be jet-setting from coast to coast with his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The pair emerged with their relationship quite dramatically, including a mini-essay penned by Fox about her first week with the Rap mogul. The two apparently met in Miami on New Year's Eve and have been inseparable ever since, leaving many to speculate on whether this is a true romance or a ploy to compete with Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

Is It Time for Us to Reevaluate Tara Reid?

Over the past year or so, we’ve been forced to confront how cruel and blatantly misogynist the media was towards female celebrities in the early ’00s. Britney Spears, Janet Jackson and Paris Hilton have all been granted reevaluation and, in some cases, public apologies. So why hasn’t Tara Reid received the same mercy yet?
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Peter Gunz Says He Should Have Married Tara Wallace + Tara Has Moved On

Peter Gunz received backlash from LHHNY fans for his treatment of Tara Wallace. “Love And Hip Hop New York” stars Peter Gunz and Tara Wallace were caught up in a love triangle with Amina Buddafly. When they first came on the show, Peter said he had a long history with Tara. At the time, they had two sons together. But Peter was never sure that marriage was the right next step for them. He started messing around with Amina behind Tara’s back. Amina developed serious romantic feelings for Peter. So she wanted more from him. However, Peter didn’t want to end things with Tara. He would eventually end up marrying Amina. But when Tara found out about Amina, the two women clashed instantly. They now have two daughters together. And Tara had another son with Peter.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Jon & Kate’s Daughter Mady Gosselin Says She Felt ’Shame’ Over Her Heritage As A Child

After feeling ‘gross discomfort’ over her heritage growing up, Mady says she is now ‘proud’ of being Korean-American. Mady Gosselin is all grown up and she has the maturity to prove it! The 20-year-old daughter of exes Jon and Kate Gosselin opened up about embracing her Korean heritage as an adult after feeling “shame” about it during childhood. In honor of Korean-American Day on January 13, Maddy took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo, revealing how the first time she got an American Girl doll caused her “discomfort” over her own ethnicity.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Remembering Betty White, a ‘Golden Girl’ Whose Longevity Was a Tribute to Her Versatility

Betty White’s career ran through practically the entire history of television. And before White died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, her longevity was a tribute not merely to persistence but to the willingness of a classic Hollywood talent to be versatile and to adapt. In moving from television in the 1940s and ’50s to late-in-life media stardom on contemporary sitcoms and on “Saturday Night Live” (with some plum movie roles in between), White was perennially able to shift gears. She brought the best of an irreducible public persona — sparkling and witty, even or especially as dim or...
CELEBRITIES
Extra

Jordan Cashmyer of '16 & Pregnant' Dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared on "16 & Pregnant" in 2014, has died. She was 26. TMZ reports her death was confirmed by her local medical examiner, but that no cause has been given. Jordan, her daughter Evie, and her boyfriend Derek were on the reality show when they were without...
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Talk Radio Icon, Los Angeles Legend Michael Jackson Dies At 87

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Talk radio legend Michael Jackson died on Saturday, at the age of 87. He died in his Los Angeles homes after complications from Parkinson’s Disease. Despite sharing a name with one of the most famous entertainers of all time, Michael Robin Jackson was best known for his time with KABC Radio, with whom he spent over 30 years, Jackson is widely considered as one of the best to ever grace the airwaves. For his wildly successful career, Jackson was awarded with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame, four Golden Mike Awards and an induction into The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Who will host the 2022 Oscars?

It’s been a while since Hollywood’s biggest night had a host. The Oscars have been without an MC ever since Kevin Hart departed under a cloud ahead of the 2019 awards, but this year they’re shaking things up. The Academy confirmed earlier this week that this year’s show will indeed have a host but has not yet given any indication of who that might be. Naturally, this development has set tongues wagging across Los Angeles, sparking feverish speculation that the Academy has only encouraged. On Wednesday, they teasingly tweeted: “Hypothetically, if we asked you who would you want to host...
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert is all smiles as she shares incredible news with fans

Miranda Lambert has taken to Instagram to post a new video for fans, sharing her excitement at tickets going on sale for her new tour with Little Big Town. The two artists will be going back out on the road together for round two of their Bandwagon Tour, and Miranda is sure to be joined by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, whom she wed in 2019 and who retired from the police force in 2020. In the short clip, Miranda rocks a classic denim jacket and has her blonde hair styled in loose waves as she reveals that tickets are now on sale, and tells fans how excited she is to "get to go be part of Little Big Town, my favourite band ever".
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Billy and Adam Shocker Ahead – Plus, Battle Lines Drawn in Brewing Conflicts and New Romance on the Horizon

Young & Restless episodes are feeling long and involved these days – sometimes because the material is boring; an ongoing issue, and other times because there’s a lot happening in a single instalment. Here’s hoping that the writers have been listening to feedback and decide to go all in on some of the developing drama and bring us back up to the standard for a soap opera.
TV SERIES

