ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Tesco keeps on 13,000 temporary workers due to surging Omicron absences

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MD4Uj_0dkSMcjk00
Financial News

Tesco has revealed that around 13,000 temporary Christmas staff have been kept on to help it cope with staff absences due to Covid-19 as the group increased its earnings outlook thanks to a strong festive performance.

The UK’s biggest supermarket said nearly half of the 30,000 temporary staff taken on over Christmas have been hired until at least the end of January as it battles with surging staff sickness levels due to the Omicron variant.

Chief executive Ken Murphy said absence levels had been higher than normal over the past six to eight weeks, but were “manageable” and well below those seen in the early days of the pandemic.

His comments came as Tesco reported a 0.3% rise in like-for-like sales over the six weeks to January 8 compared with a year earlier, when trade was boosted by coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

On a two-year basis, it saw UK festive sales jump 8.8%, though Tesco added that recent trading was also buoyed as Britons chose to stay at home more due to the spread of Omicron.

The group said the better-than-expected trading has put it on track to deliver full-year retail operating profits slightly above its previous guidance of between £2.5 billion and £2.6 billion – its second upgrade in less than four months.

But the group warned of rising food prices as its costs have nearly doubled to 5%, with customers already seeing a 1% increase over the past 19 weeks.

Mr Murphy said: “It’s possible we’ll see some further inflation on food, but we’ll do our very best to minimise the impact on customers.”

The trading update also covered Tesco’s third quarter and showed UK like-for-like sales lifting 0.2% in the 13 weeks, while the wider group saw growth of 2.4% and a 3.2% increase over the festive period to January 8.

Despite growing cost pressures and supply chain challenges in the industry, we continued to invest to protect availability, doubled down on our commitment to deliver great value and offered our strongest ever festive range

Tesco has joined a raft of retail rivals in raising its profit expectations, with close rival Sainsbury’s lifting its profit outlook on Wednesday, helped by a 0.1% sales rise over the six weeks to January 8.

Mr Murphy said: “Despite growing cost pressures and supply chain challenges in the industry, we continued to invest to protect availability, doubled down on our commitment to deliver great value and offered our strongest ever festive range.

“As a result, we outperformed the market, growing market share and strengthening our value position.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Culture Secretary indicates BBC licence fee will be axed

The next announcement about the BBC licence fee “will be the last”, the Culture Secretary has said, amid reports it will be frozen for the next two years. The annual payment, which normally changes on April 1 each year, is expected to be kept at the current rate of £159 until April 2024.
BUSINESS
newschain

Labour unveils 10-point plan for living with Covid-19

British-made Covid-19 tests, preventing the sale of the UK’s vaccine manufacturing centre and improving ventilation in schools are ideas contained in Labour’s 10-point plan for living with Covid. Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said the proposals were a way of learning to “live well” with coronavirus as it...
WORLD
The Independent

Economy surged ahead of Omicron outbreak

The UK’s economy was showing signs of leaving the pandemic behind it in November, before the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ripped through the country.During the month, gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of all goods and services that were produced – rose by 0.9%.It was considerably ahead of the 0.4% that had been predicted by analysts, according to an average compiled by Pantheon Macroeconomics.The surge pushed GDP back above its pre-pandemic levels for the first time, the Office for National Statistics said.GDP grew 0.9% in November and is now 0.7% above its pre-pandemic peak.Services grew 0.7% (1.3% above), manufacturing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Murphy
The Independent

Tens of thousands of UK Covid-19 cases missed from daily figures

Tens of thousands of new cases of coronavirus in the UK are not being included in the official daily figures, analysis suggests.An average of 114,600 new cases were recorded each day in the week to December 23, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.But the true figure might have been more than three times that number, according to new estimates published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).It means more than one and a half million new cases of coronavirus could have been missed from the official figures in the week before Christmas.High levels of underreporting will still be affecting the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: UK reports 99,652 infections and 270 deaths

The rate of spread of Covid could be slowing, figures suggest, with a drop of nearly 10,000 new one-day infections.Another 99,652 people have been found to be infected with Covid-19 in the UK in 24 hours, according to government statistics.That was down compared with the 109,133 new infections recorded in the previous 24 hours but it brings the total number of infections to 15,066,395 – nearly one in four of the UK population.And another 270 people have died within 28 days of a positive test, according to government statistics – a fall compared with the 335 deaths reported on Thursday.Over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: As we attempt to live with Covid, a category of vulnerable people is emerging: the new excluded

Rejoice! For we are winning! On our way “back to normal”, as assorted government mouthpieces have been telling us. Rejoice! For, according to cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi, we are on the road “from pandemic to endemic”. Rejoice again, I tell you, for Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects the UK to “get through” the latest surge in coronavirus cases.For me, and for many others, the reality behind this rhetoric is very different. We are en route to new divisions atop an already fragmented society. For those of us on the wrong side of the divide, the choice is stark: illness, possibly terminal,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesco#Omicron#Food Prices#Covid#Uk#Britons
The Independent

Primark owner set for higher sales despite Omicron concerns

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) is expected to post higher sales as customers continue to flock back to the fast fashion chain following periods of enforced closures.FTSE 100 firm ABF, which also operates a raft of grocery and agriculture businesses, said last month that recent trading had been better than expected.However, shareholders will be keen to hear how it has performed in recent weeks when it gives the market a festive update on Thursday January 20.The company will be expected to reveal how Primark has fared in the face of softening high street footfall due to soaring Covid-19 cases,...
RETAIL
purewow.com

Prince Harry’s Rep Issues Very Rare Statement: ‘Prince Harry and His Family Are Unable to Return’ to U.K.

Attention royal followers: we just got a very rare statement from one of Prince Harry's representatives. This comes as Prince Harry is seeking a judicial review in the U.K., after his request to personally fund police protection for himself and his family was denied. The Duke of Sussex's claim for a review was filed in September, but after information about the case was leaked to a U.K. tabloid, the spokesperson stated that Prince Harry thought it necessary to release a statement “setting the facts straight.”
CELEBRITIES
pymnts

Macy’s Cuts Weekday Store Hours as COVID-19 Spikes in New Year

Macy’s is scaling back its store hours through the end of January in response to the escalating number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. that’s leading to staffing shortages for retailers, according to a CNBC report Tuesday (Jan. 4). Macy’s department stores will be open from 11 a.m....
RETAIL
The Independent

Daily Covid cases at lowest level for a month as Omicron infections ‘plateau’ in parts of UK

The UK has reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases in the past month.A total of 81,713 Covid cases were recorded within a 24-hour period up to 9am on Saturday– the lowest daily level since 15 December.Another 287 people died within 28 days of a positive Covid test – bringing the total to 151,899 since the beginning of the pandemic, figures from the government show. Separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 176,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.The number of deaths have fallen on each...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Head of Covid rules taskforce admits holding leaving drinks during lockdown

The former head of the government unit responsible for drawing up Covid rules has apologised for organising a leaving drinks event during 2020’s Christmas lockdown.Kate Josephs, ex-chief of the government’s Covid-19 taskforce at the Cabinet Office, admitted she had gathered colleagues together for her own leaving event on 17 December 2020, while strict curbs on socialising remained in force in London.Ms Josephs, who is currently chief executive of Sheffield City Council, said she was co-operating with the investigation into government parties carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray.“On the evening of 17 December, I gathered with colleagues that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Johnson faces further calls to resign as reports suggest No 10 team to be culled

The Prime Minister is reportedly preparing to oust members of his inner circle over the partygate affair as another Conservative MP called for him to resign. Boris Johnson is devising a policy announcement blitz and a cull of his top team as he looks to survive the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into lockdown-busting parties in No 10, The Sunday Times reported.
POLITICS
CNBC

Walmart is quietly preparing to enter the metaverse

Walmart appears to be venturing into the metaverse with plans to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of NFTs. The big-box retailer filed several new trademarks late last month that indicate its intent to make and sell virtual goods. In a separate filing, the company said it would offer users...
RETAIL
newschain

Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘inevitable and imminent’

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “inevitable and imminent”, Commons Defence Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood has said. The Conservative MP made the claim in the wake of a massive cyber attack on Ukraine which left much of the country without heat, light and access to money. Speaking to...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy