ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Italy marks 10 years since deadly Costa Concordia shipwreck

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Italy is marking the 10th anniversary of the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster with a daylong commemoration that will end with a candlelit vigil marking...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

10 years later, Costa Concordia disaster vivid for survivors

GIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Ten years have passed since the Costa Concordia cruise ship slammed into a reef and capsized off the Tuscan island of Giglio. But for the passengers on board and the residents who welcomed them ashore, the memories of that harrowing, freezing night remain vividly etched into their minds.
ACCIDENTS
abc17news.com

Costa Concordia is gone, but horror lingers 10 years later

GIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Italy has paid tribute to the 32 victims of the Costa Concordia shipwreck on the 10th anniversary of the disaster. A daylong commemoration on the Tuscan island of Giglio is recalling the horror of the night the ship slammed into a reef and then capsized offshore.Some of the 4,200 people who survived returned to Giglio to take part in the solemn anniversary events. They began with a Mass and were ending with a candlelit vigil marking the exact moment, 9:45 p.m., that the Concordia hit rocks that sliced a 70-meter (230-foot) gash in its hull.The Concordia’s captain, Francesco Schettino, is serving a 16-year prison sentence for having ordered the crew to take the ship off course to come closer to Giglio in a stunt.
CONCORDIA, MO
abc17news.com

Rome church condemns swastika-draped casket at funeral

ROME (AP) — The Catholic Church in Rome is strongly condemning a funeral procession outside a local church in which the casket was draped in a Nazi flag and mourners gave the fascist salute. Photos and video of the scene outside St. Lucia church following the Monday funeral service were published by the Italian online news portal Open. They showed around two dozen people gathered outside the church as the swastika-draped casket emerged, shouting “Presente!” with their right arm extended in the fascist salute. In a statement Tuesday, the Vicariate of Rome strongly condemned the scene and stressed that neither the parish priest, nor the priest who celebrated the funeral, knew what was going to transpire.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costa Concordia#Italy#Shipwreck#Church Bells#Tuscany#Associated Press Giglio#Ap
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
AFP

Huge Tonga volcanic eruption felt around the world

The massive underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga was so powerful it was recorded around the world and triggered a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the United States, scientists said Sunday. The Fife weather station in Scotland tweeted it was "just incredible to think of the power that can send a shockwave around the world" after the eruptions produced a jump in its air pressure graph.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Powerful 6.7 magnitude quake strikes Indonesia’s Java island

Indonesia’s Java island was struck by a powerful, 6.7 magnitude earthquake on Friday afternoon. The quake hit 52 km off Banten province at a depth of 10 km but did not have the potential to cause a tsunami, the country’s Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency said. Banten lies southwest of the nation’s capital Jakarta.Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency, told Bloomberg that the government is monitoring the surface of the sea even as mathematical models showed there was no potential for a tsunami.Tremors from the earthquake were felt in Jakarta, West Java and Lampung on the...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Inside a migrant caravan leaving Honduras

Hundreds of men, women and children gathered early Saturday morning in the parking lot of San Pedro Sula's main transit hub, on the edge of the northern Honduran city. The last caravan to leave San Pedro Sula was in January 2021, and contained about 7,000 people.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Volcano triggers Tonga tsunami, alerts from Japan to US

An underwater volcano in the South Pacific erupted Saturday with a stunning blast, sending tsunami waves onto nearby Tonga and to the north in Japan, with warnings of dangerous ocean surges issued as far away as the US West Coast. Dramatic satellite images showed the long, rumbling eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai send a huge mushroom of smoke and ash into the air and a shockwave across the surrounding waters. A tsunami wave measuring 1.2 metres (four feet) was observed in Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa, according to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology. The Japan Meteorological Agency said tsunami reached that country's Pacific coast, too, with waves as high as three meters (11 feet) possible.
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

‘Exquisite’ 2,000-year-old Roman figure found during railway excavation

A rare and “exquisite” wooden figure from the early Roman period has been unearthed during work on the future HS2 high-speed railway line in the UK. The figure, believed to be about 2,000 years old, was recovered in July from a water-logged Roman ditch in a field in the village of Twyford, Buckinghamshire, south England. It was initially believed to be a piece of degraded wood, HS2 said in a press release Thursday.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Sudanese man died trying to cross English Channel – French authorities

A Sudanese man in his twenties has died while trying to cross the English Channel in sub-zero conditions, French authorities said.He was found unconscious and pulled from the water after going overboard as he and others attempted to reach the UK.French rescue teams sprang into action in the early hours of Friday and the man was taken back to shore but declared dead.A manslaughter investigation has been opened, the Boulogne-sur-Mer prosecutor said.A total of 32 people were rescued off Berck, near Calais, in a state of hypothermia, authorities said.In UK waters, multiple Border Force vessels have been active off the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

French presidential candidate says strong EU borders needed

French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse stressed the need for strong European borders Friday, during a visit to Greece that will also see her visit a camp for asylum seekers on an Aegean island used by migrants to enter Europe from neighboring Turkey Pecresse, the presidential candidate for the conservative Republicans party is seen by many as the most significant challenger to centrist President Emmanuel Macron — who is expected to run for re-election in April even though he's has not formally announced it.“There is no Europe without borders, and the question of borders is absolutely key today to building...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy