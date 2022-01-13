Italy marks 10 years since deadly Costa Concordia shipwreck

Indonesia’s Java island was struck by a powerful, 6.7 magnitude earthquake on Friday afternoon. The quake hit 52 km off Banten province at a depth of 10 km but did not have the potential to cause a tsunami, the country’s Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency said. Banten lies southwest of the nation’s capital Jakarta.Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency, told Bloomberg that the government is monitoring the surface of the sea even as mathematical models showed there was no potential for a tsunami.Tremors from the earthquake were felt in Jakarta, West Java and Lampung on the...
