Military

Two Israeli soldiers killed by friendly fire

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two Israeli soldiers have been killed by friendly fire while on a security...

www.wcn247.com

Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
wcn247.com

Jordanian officer dead after Syria border clash with gunmen

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s military says that an army officer was killed in a shootout with smugglers on the country’s northern border with Syria. It said Sunday that the captain was killed and three others were injured when a group of smugglers opened fire on border guards. The military says the attackers fled into neighboring Syria and “large quantities of narcotics were seized and transferred to the competent authorities." Jordan shares a long porous border with its northern neighbor, and is home to more than 650,000 Syrian refugees who fled the civil war that has raged for more than a decade.
WORLD
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Statue of Iranian general Soleimani is torched hours after it was unveiled by Tehran officials to mark two years since he was assassinated in a US drone strike

A statue of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has been torched hours after it was unveiled by officials to mark the second anniversary of his assassination. Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed on January 3, 2020 in Iraq in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport along with his Iraqi lieutenant and others.
MIDDLE EAST
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

'Lady Al Qaeda' the woman Texas synagogue hostage-taker wanted freed: She planned chemical attacks on Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge and demanded juror at her trial be DNA tested to see if they were Jewish

The man who stormed a Texas synagogue on the Sabbath and was holding hostages before he was shot and killed was demanding the release of 'Lady Al Qaeda,' who is serving 86 years in a federal prison less than 30 miles from where the hostage standoff took place. The suspect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: US shoots down another suicide drone targeting US troops in Iraq

U.S. defensive systems again shot down an explosive-laden “suicide drone” targeting a base in Iraq hosting U.S. and coalition forces on Thursday. BBC correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard tweeted footage of the shootdown on Thursday. “BREAKING. Footage shows US defensive systems engage a ‘suicide drone’ outside Ain Al Asad Air...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas: Synagogue suspect dead as governor says all hostages out and safe

The gunman who had taken hostages at a synagogue in Texas and was demanding the release of a convicted murderer known as ‘Lady Al-Qaeda’ from a US prison, is dead. Police in Colleyville, on the outskirts of Fort Worth, were called to the Congregation Beth Israel at 10.41am on Saturday and several hours later all hostages were out alive and safe, Texas governor Greg Abbott tweeted. According to reports, the gunman was demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, an alleged terrorist from Pakistan serving 86 years in a Texas prison for attempting to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. He...
RELIGION

