As we get more warm weather and heavy rain events in Indiana, we could see more toxic algae blooms — making fish sick, closing public beaches, and polluting drinking water. While most of the state gets its drinking water from the ground, many of Indiana’s larger cities get their water from things like lakes, rivers and reservoirs. If things don’t change, Hoosiers will likely be paying more to keep their water safe.

INDIANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO