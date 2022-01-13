ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear Korn’s Hard-Hitting New Song ‘Forgotten’

By Emily Zemler
Korn have dropped the second single from their upcoming LP Requiem , an explosive rock number titled “Forgotten.” The track is accompanied by a dynamic black and white visualizer created by EFFIXX.

Over the past week, Korn have teased “Forgotten” via Easter eggs across the Internet, with different stems from the song hidden on their website, newsletter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Makersplace in preparation for the single’s drop. “To our freaks who discovered the chorus stems of ‘Forgotten’ over the past six days and put them together, we see you,” the band wrote on Twitter when they revealed the song.

Requiem, the band’s follow-up to 2019’s The Nothing , arrives on Feb. 4 via Loma Vista Recordings. The album’s first single, “Start the Healing,” was released in November along with a Tim Saccenti-directed music video.

Korn is performing four nights with System of a Down beginning on Jan. 31 in Phoenix, followed by a stop in San Diego on Feb. 1 and two sold-out shows in Los Angeles on Feb. 4 and 5 at Banc of California stadium. The band’s headlining run in support of Requiem kicks off March 4. The 19-date arena tour is set to feature Chevelle and Code Orange as openers.

