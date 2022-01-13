ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, OK

Fire Weather Watch issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-14 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-14 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Massive volcano eruption recorded from space, triggers west coast tsunami warning

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued tsunami warnings along the west coast following an underwater volcanic eruption Friday night. The eruption near the island Kingdom of Tonga in the South Pacific set off a tsunami that will affect the entire west coast. The Tonga Meteorological Services issued a tsunami warning for the archipelago, and data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center detected waves just under three feet high.
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

Prince Harry appealing UK government's police protection decision

Prince Harry is appealing a decision barring him from paying for his own police protection when he and his family visit the United Kingdom. Harry filed a judicial review last September after the U.K. government dismissed his request to finance his own police protection on two different occasions, according to a statement from the prince’s legal spokesperson posted to Twitter by a Harper's Bazaar editor. The judicial review is just coming to light now following a leak in the British press, Reuters reported, citing Harry’s lawyers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Beaver County, OK
County
Cimarron County, OK
City
Moore, OK
City
Beaver, OK
County
Texas County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deaf Smith
NBC News

Republican Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia governor

RICHMOND, Va. — Striking a tone of bipartisanship and optimism, Virginia’s new Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, pledged to “restore trust in government and to restore power to the people” as he was sworn in to office Saturday in Richmond. “Today we stand together on behalf of...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy