Black Clover is getting ready for the new year and the release of its upcoming new movie with some special new art for the start of 2022! Yuki Tabata's original manga series had quite the transformative 2021 as the anime adaptation wrapped up its impressive 170 episode run. While there was no announcement that the TV anime would continue someday, the final episode of the series did also include the reveal that the first feature film in the franchise was now in the works. That means fans are keeping a close eye on the manga this year for what could be coming next.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO