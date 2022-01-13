ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

French teachers go on strike over handling of pandemic

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — French teachers voiced anger at the way the French government is handling the pandemic in schools, denounced confusing rules and called for more protection during a nationwide strike on Thursday. Exhausted by the pressures of surging COVID-19 cases, many teachers answered the call by 11...

Protests
