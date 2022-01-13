ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The Beijing Olympics are tearing down the IOC’s oldest myth: that sports are apolitical

By Jules Boykoff
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZwPG_0dkSIL4L00
The IOC continues to hide behind its thin scrim of apoliticism despite abundant evidence to the contrary.

Less than a month before the Beijing Winter Olympics begin, the Games are a massive political thicket. China is earning global condemnation for its human-rights abuses against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang Province, what Human Rights Watch calls “crimes against humanity”. The Chinese cities of Xi’an and Yuzhou are in lockdown after experiencing the largest Covid-19 outbreak that the country has seen since the early days of the pandemic. The National Hockey League yanked its players from the Games in light of coronavirus concerns. Olympic qualifying events are in disarray, wracked by positive Covid cases. A diplomatic boycott by the US, Australia, Britain and Canada has only added to the mayhem.

When the Biden administration announced its diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games, a spokesperson from China’s foreign ministry responded that the Olympics were “not a stage for political posturing and manipulation”, adding that the boycott was “a grave travesty of the spirit of the Olympic charter” and “a blatant political provocation”.

Hypocrisy abounds in every direction. The Chinese official was right: a diplomatic boycott is a political act, just as China’s boycott of the 1980 Moscow Olympics over the host country’s invasion of Afghanistan was political. While Guantánamo remains open under the Biden administration and home to ‘forever prisoner’ Abu Zubaydah – who withstood CIA waterboarding more than 60 times – the president’s finger waggling looks duplicitous. But when it comes to the hypocrisy Olympics, the International Olympic Committee takes the gold. The group that oversees the Games was the real perpetrator of “a grave travesty of the spirit of the Olympic charter” when, back in 2015, it selected Beijing to host even though it knew full well at the time that China was engaging in extreme human-rights violations that clashed mightily with the Olympic charter’s commitment to “the preservation of human dignity”.

The IOC’s hypocrisy is legendary. From behind the public-relations lectern the group eschews politics while simultaneously taking credit for convincing political leaders from North and South Korea to create “unified” hockey teams competing under one flag at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games. The IOC trumpets its high-level political negotiations with the Taliban to secure safe passage for Afghan athletes. In 2001, when Beijing was vying for the 2008 Summer Olympics, the city’s bid team pledged that hosting the Games would jump-start political and human rights in China, a claim the IOC used to justify its selection. This human-rights dreamscape never arrived. It’s telling that today, neither China nor the IOC are vowing that the Olympics will spur democracy.

The IOC’s willful gullibility reemerged when it meekly intervened in the case of Peng Shuai, the three-time Olympian in tennis who accused a high-level Chinese politician of sexual coercion. IOC president Thomas Bach held a 30-minute video call with the athlete and then issued a statement that she was “safe and well”. This was more a blatant publicity stunt designed to ensure that the Beijing Games proceeded apace than a sincere effort to appraise the athlete’s well-being. Peng later retracted her allegations under suspicious conditions.

The Beijing Olympics are about so much more than sport. The US diplomatic boycott arrives amid escalating tensions between China and numerous western nations. In the US, China has become a bi-partisan punching bag, with politicians on both sides of the aisle making evidence-free claims that would make McCarthy blush. This feeds oversimple narratives that juxtapose a freedom-loving USA against a diabolical Chinese state. In turn, this sanctimonious outlook stokes the US war machine; when Congress passed the whopping $770bn defense bill, which included $24bn more than Biden requested, analysts rationalized the uptick by citing China as a rising geopolitical threat. This saber-rattling ignores the fact that the US has around 750 military bases circling the world while China has only one, and it comes at a time when US-China cooperation is vital on climate change and other security matters.

Moreover, US politicos are swift to slam China while ignoring human-rights abuses for which they are responsible, from kids in cages at the Mexico border to unquestioning support for Israel (a country Human Rights Watch recently described as carrying out “crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution” against Palestinians) to the homelessness situation in the US, a humanitarian crisis in plain sight (in Los Angeles, the 2028 Olympic host, around 1,500 unhoused residents have died since the coronavirus pandemic began). The demonization campaign is working: in 2021, the Pew Research Center found that 67% in the US held negative feelings toward China, an increase of 21% since 2018.

In a sense, the IOC is complicit in escalating tensions between China and the US, and it has placed athletes in the middle of the imbroglio. On one hand you have an obvious human-rights abuser as host and on the other you have the IOC twiddling its thumbs as it prepares to count its money. In this ethical vacuum, pressure is building on athletes to step up and lead – some academics and activists are even calling on athletes to boycott the Games. Olympic athletes are in a vexing position, but it’s the International Olympic Committee that has placed them there. Athletes have no say where the Olympics go, and when the IOC hands the Games to a repressive host, Olympians all too often bear the brunt. The IOC has a slogan, “Putting Athletes First”. But when the IOC handed the Olympics to Beijing, it actually put athletes among the last.

The IOC continues to hide behind its thin scrim of apoliticism despite abundant evidence to the contrary. If nothing else, the 2022 Beijing Games should be the death knell of the risible myth that the Olympics are not political. Sports are never simply sports. Let’s see the Beijing Games for what they are: a stage for a rising global hegemony with serious human-rights problems and a democracy on a ventilator.

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Summer Olympics#Ioc#Uyghurs#Turkic Muslims#Human Rights Watch#Chinese#Covid#Guant Namo#Cia
Fox News

Putin is picking a fight he can't win with Ukraine

I almost feel sorry for Russian President Vladimir Putin. As talks over Ukraine fall flat, Putin is picking a fight he can’t win. When President Joe Biden gave up Afghanistan, Putin saw a golden opportunity to play hardball with NATO over Ukraine. But NATO isn’t giving in to Putin’s outrageous demands for the alliance to kick out members like Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and others who joined after 1997.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Europe faces its greatest threat of war for 30 years, Poland warns, after Russia warned it would resort to 'military means' over Ukraine and hints it could deploy forces to CUBA

Europe faces its greatest threat of war in the last 30 years, Poland warned today, after Russia threatened 'military means' if its demands over Ukraine were not met and hinted it could deploy forces to Cuba and Venezuela. Russia's threat on Thursday sharply raised the stakes in its dispute with...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
sacramentosun.com

Putin names Russia's number one partner

Russia's president says Beijing and Moscow are more important to each other than ever before. Despite having had tense relations in the past, Moscow and Beijing are now working together on an unprecedented number of issues, including trade, technology, and defense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. Speaking to...
POLITICS
UPI News

North Korea warns of 'stronger' reaction after new U.S. sanctions

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea spoke out Friday against new sanctions imposed by the United States in the wake of a pair of missile tests, calling the moves a "provocation" and warning of a "stronger and certain reaction" if Washington keeps its "confrontational stance." In a statement by...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan angry at US troops in Okinawa

Japan has urged the US military to get a grip on a cluster of Covid infections inside a Marine Corps base in Okinawa. The country's foreign minister said American testing rules were inconsistent with the rules in Japan. "We have asked the US side to thoroughly implement the maximum measures...
MILITARY
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The Guardian

115K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy