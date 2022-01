When actor Wilmer Valderrama, 42, and model and scuba divemaster Amanda Pacheco, 31, met through a mutual friend almost three years ago, neither was looking for a relationship. He was pulling long hours on the set of the CBS drama NCIS, and she was in the throes of planning a cross-country move from Los Angeles to Miami. The stars, it seemed, were not aligned to bring the pair together, and yet Valderrama recalls feeling "a gravitational pull" toward Pacheco. "There was just something about her that told me I needed to know this person," he says.

